With football season upon us, I must confess one of my favorite things about it: I love yelling at the refs. It’s a silly thing to do. After decades of doing it, I can count on one hand the times a referee has distinctly heard my complaints.
Let me introduce you to the American voter.
I was scrolling social media and came across a post by pollster Nate Silver. He had attached a graph from Federal Reserve Economic Data that details consumer spending. It shows a steady increase until an abrupt and extreme decrease in March 2020. By February 2021, the graph had picked up where it left off and has continued to rise since.
Silver’s observation is consistent with what many of us have been saying for some time now. Americans are behaving as if times are great while also saying the economy is bad.
In April, Pew Research Center published “Americans take a dim view of the nation’s future, look more positively at the past.” The center routinely measures the nation’s optimism; currently, it’s running low.
As has been consistent with other polling data, the pessimism has apparently set in. Just before the pandemic, 57% of Americans had a positive outlook on the state of the economy. Today, that number has plummeted to 19%, even though all economic indicators show conditions to be similar to pre-pandemic measures.
My conclusion is that we have simply become angrier. Pessimism seems to have engulfed our collective psyche.
Indiana is an interesting place when the environment is so conflicted. Next year, a hotly contested race for governor will take place. Several well-funded candidates will fight for the Republican nomination, and most are campaigning toward the angriest of the angry, the Trump voter.
The trouble is, Republicans have controlled everything in Indiana for so long, it will be awkward explaining at whom to direct their hostility.
One Republican candidate, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, proposes a drastic elimination of the state income tax. But she has been in office a long time; to implement her plan, she will have to undo the pillars of Republican policies she has supported that entire time.
It’s like she’s gone negative on herself.
Is the market for “happy” simply dead?
Oddly, I found a diamond in the rough.
Married people in Indiana are among the nation’s happiest. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported earlier this year that 86% of married Hoosiers report they are, in fact, “happily married.” This survey, conducted by Mixbook, ranks Indiana fourth in the nation.
What the Mixbook survey didn’t do is tell us why.
I love my wife, job and economic outlook. I am optimistic about the future. There’s no reason to assume I’m mad about anything.
Unless you referee football. Even before the NFL starts, I will say it now: The refs are terrible.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.