You know that old conundrum, “What if they gave a war and nobody came?” Well, I was thinking recently about an incident like that that happened to me years ago. It brought to mind this question: “What if you gave a Christmas pageant and only one shepherd showed up?”
Looking back, it seems so funny; but at the time it happened, it seemed awful.
This incident occurred during the period of my life when I was director of drama at a local church, and I always created a big Christmas pageant.
You see, the Christmas story always goes this way: the annunciation, the innkeeper, the birth, the angels, the shepherds, the animals, the wise men, the end. That’s it.
But I can’t forget the one year something totally different occurred.
When the host of angels appeared to the shepherds (notice that “shepherds” is plural), only one shepherd came onstage.
“Hmmmm, that’s odd,” everyone thought. They could read that there were five shepherds named in the program.
“Hmmmm, that’s odd,” thought the angels. “We could’ve sworn there were five shepherds during rehearsal.”
“Hmmmm, this is odd,” thought the solitary shepherd. “Where are the other guys?”
At this, pandemonium broke loose behind the scenes. Helpers were dashing everywhere, looking for the missing sheep herders. But this only compounded the problem.
Everyone was so discombobulated by the mystery that someone forgot to go to the room where the 30 children who were dressed as animals had been corralled, to tell them they were next … they should line up.
The stable boy onstage, leaning on his broom and having barely recovered from the shepherd surprise, delivered his next line: “Even the animals could sense that something unusual had happened that evening.”
No animals appeared. He cleared his throat, swept a little, then repeated his line, louder this time. Still no animals came onstage.
He began to sweat in earnest now, looking longingly down the aisle, wishing animals would appear. The young girl portraying the Virgin Mary giggled, Joseph winced, and a nervous titter ran through the congregation.
Meanwhile, the animals were desperately being retrieved and were then tossed onstage from every direction, despite their protests of, “But I don’t have my tail on yet!” and “This isn’t the door I’m supposed to come in!” and “Where are my ears?”
Well, the pageant went on and ended happily, and the delinquent shepherds were found, embarrassed that they had misjudged their cue and missed their entrance. But, you know, as far as I’m concerned, that was the best part of the pageant.
At that time, I remember thinking, “Years from now, everyone will have forgotten the angels and cherubs, but no one will forget the year of the lonely shepherd and the late, late animals without tails and ears. I hope it brings a smile to their faces.”
It all brings this to mind: Things that seem so catastrophic now are sometimes fodder for tomorrow’s laughter. Sometimes we just take ourselves too seriously. I am so thankful for the seldom-shepherds in my life, the mistakes that remind me of my humanity.
My wish for you this busy season is: May all your human errors be small ones, may you learn from them, may they all be simple missing ears and tails. May you forgive yourself the serious mistakes, overlook the miscues of others, and when you appear onstage, may you be ready, know your lines, and support the actors around you.
Just remember what William Shakespeare wrote: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.”
Now, go put on your costumes and be grateful for the wise men and shepherds in your life.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.