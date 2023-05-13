The three Allen County commissioners wrote in The Journal Gazette on May 3 (“County’s rejection of TRAA subsidy should be springboard to better system”) that they wish to change the existing TRAA system that serves the emergency transport needs of Allen County residents and replace it with something “better,” to use their word.
They state that there are systemic problems, and the only real solution is to tear down the system that has worked for 40 years because it is “patently unfair.” The commissioners then state that they believe City Council, the mayor and other first responders should work together to develop a new system.
They proposed a task force, ignoring that the TRAA Board of Directors is just that – four commissioner appointees and four mayoral appointees who came together and brought in a talented consultant to determine whether TRAA could continue as a self-sustaining organization and still provide the excellent service our community is accustomed to.
The consultant concluded TRAA could and should continue to operate with drastic changes that have since taken place.
The commissioners did not offer their assistance with their demands. However, later in their piece they note that we should all come together as a community to work through these problems – without providing any leadership to solve their perceived issues. They don’t have a solution, but they don’t like what the city is doing by ensuring continued service while a long-term solution is reached.
It is interesting that all this is occurring as the county moves to set up fire districts without a clear-cut funding plan.
As an elected leader, you serve the whole constituency. As an at-large City Council member with more than 20 years of experience, I serve every resident of Fort Wayne. The commissioners were elected to serve every resident of Allen County. A portion of Fort Wayne residents’ taxes go to Allen County.
However, in their May 3 piece, they seem only to be concerned with the impact on residents in unincorporated Allen County.
They rightly explain that TRAA was created on a public utility model where there is no standard tax subsidy for the city or county, and unincorporated Allen County is taxed for fire and EMS service. City residents pay a similar tax, but it goes to fund fire service.
Since TRAA eliminated the contract with an EMS provider in September of last year, it is now working directly with the EMTs, ensuring that all pay stays in the community as well as greater accountability. The system is working.
The model in place now, with the changes that have occurred in response to market forces, works for Fort Wayne and Allen County residents. Just last month, TRAA went into the unincorporated county more than 100 times. The county responded to the city fewer than 15 times. This doesn’t seem to be a concern to the commissioners, who are seemingly suggesting that a system that has worked for 40 years for all of Allen County be scrapped because it didn’t work for a 12-month period during a pandemic and a national EMT and paramedic shortage.
The commissioners also ignore that a large part of the fire and EMS workforce in the county was trained and certified in the city by the Fort Wayne Fire Department or TRAA. Nonetheless, TRAA modified its model, hired new leadership, increased wages, and has almost completely turned the business around and improved public safety.
The commissioners write: “Fort Wayne residents may have to participate in the support of their own EMS coverage versus asking residents in unincorporated Allen County to pay for a service for others that they have already purchased for themselves.” To use the commissioners’ words, that is patently unfair.
The truth is that Fort Wayne residents continue to participate in the support of their own and Allen County’s EMS coverage. To state otherwise is insulting to everyone who has been working for the past two years to ensure TRAA’s stability and over the past 40 years to keep all residents of Allen County safe.
On average, TRAA receives about $8 per run when making paramedic assists into unincorporated Allen County. The county fire districts receive about $400 per run into the city. TRAA has been subsidizing the county, not the other way around.
Both the residents of greater Allen County and the city of Fort Wayne deserve exceptional emergency service. Politics are beginning to stand in the way of that.
The debate about TRAA is not new ground; there have long been concerns about service decisions being made that can jeopardize lives.
On Feb. 3, a home in Chestnut Hills, in the county, burned to the ground. The Fort Wayne Fire Department had three trucks willing and able to respond in less than 10 minutes, but they were never called. Instead of putting the safety of the Chestnut Hills residents first, the decision was made to dispatch a fire truck from Whitley County. It took nearly 30 minutes to arrive.
This has happened repeatedly throughout the history of this community, even to the point that the LaCabreah neighborhood self-annexed into the city after neighbors watched homes burn. Yet, there is no accountability and no effort to collaborate with the city to ensure lives are not put at risk.
All citizens of Allen County should feel comforted knowing that their elected officials are putting their safety first – not egos and politics. Fort Wayne residents should not be forced to change their existing service plans because the commissioners want to reinvent a service that is working for city residents.
The commissioners should reconsider their stance and come to the table as partners for all residents of Allen County.
In governance, you must be concerned with the greatest good. Breaking a system that works while ignoring the time-sensitive, emergent needs of your constituents is short-sighted, expensive to the taxpayers and dangerous for our community.