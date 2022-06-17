As I approach my 94th birthday, the thought of death goes from the hypothetical to reality. With the current debate about Roe v. Wade, it seems an appropriate time to think about the right to death as well as the right to life.
Society has debated assisted suicide for many years. A few states have gotten into the picture through enabling legislation, but the choices are still extremely limited.
As with many cultural challenges we face, assisted suicide seems to attract a lot of people who feel compelled to meddle in something that is absolutely none of their business. They almost always have some religious reason. As with the “right to life” crowd, what they really mean is they want the “right” to tell you what to do with your life.
As far as the end-of-life dilemma is concerned, it seems to me that medical science does a wonderful job of bringing people into the world but does little to help them exit. It takes a lot of red tape just to disconnect someone from a life-support system, one that’s maintaining a person who has ceased to have even a modicum of quality in his or her life.
The decision is never about the person, only about others thinking of themselves and what they want.
We hear a lot of platitudes about a person taking charge of their life but completely overlook the fact that we also should be able to take charge of our death. No other human being, and certainly no organization, should have that power.
Anyone with a brain can understand that a person facing a terminal illness, particularly one that comes with a lot of pain, might opt to leave it all behind. Why would you agree to live in agony when you can just forget the whole thing and bring it to an end?
There is another aspect to the assisted-suicide picture. There are certain relationships, usually but not always involving marriage, that transcend the two people involved: a relationship certain couples are fortunate enough to have that merges the two into one. Their love is so deep that neither ever thinks solely in terms of only himself or herself, but always about the two different physical bodies acting as one personality.
My wife Lynne and I are a good example.
Of course, each of the people involved has different thoughts or ideas about things, but they always act or think as one, often without a word being spoken. Granted, that kind of relationship doesn’t happen very often, but I’m convinced it happens more often than people think.
With that as background, and if that describes your relationship, would you want to continue whatever life you have left without the other person?
If what I said about two people becoming as one has any merit, when one leaves, for whatever reason, then what is left is only half a person. It’s my feeling that this couple should have a choice of exiting life together, just as they lived their lives together.
If both people involved are at peace with the decision, then all that’s needed is a simple, easily obtainable way that promises a comfortable departure for everyone concerned. Is that too much to ask?
It’s not that one can’t survive without the other; it’s that he or she doesn’t want to. If you believe we should all have free will, we should be able to exercise it without interference. In my opinion, a couple has a right to choose freely what they do with their lives, including ending them, if they inflict no harm on others.
Those who are against assisted suicide tell us society has a moral obligation to protect and to preserve life, and if we allow people to end their lives, it violates a fundamental duty to respect human life. They tell us a society committed to preserving and protecting life should not commission people to destroy it.
That’s unmitigated stupidity. It’s what people say when they’re more interested in what the words sound like than what they mean.
This is the same society that allows hate to govern its perception of other races, that kills millions of people waging one war after another and turns a blind eye to a downward spiral of political ethics and personal behavior.
Recently, a teenager in constant pain was told she could not end her life because “she was only a child and not capable of making such a decision.” My fervent wish is, for at least one week, the people spouting that nonsense could experience her pain; then perhaps they would just shut up.
Dr. Jack Kevorkian had it right; the medical profession closed him down when they should have listened more closely to what he had to say.
Why does a supposedly just society force people to use a gun, a razor, a rope or some other method to end their lives when a much more humane method is available? I think Oregon as well as a few European countries have enough sense to allow people, not politicians, to control their lives. Is there something about mind your own business that’s hard to understand?
In 2014, Belgium became the only country that allows euthanasia for children of any age. A terminally ill minor was granted euthanasia. The child, who was suffering from an incurable disease, had asked for euthanasia, Sen. Jean-Jacques De Gucht told VTM. “I think it’s very important that we, as a society, have given the opportunity to those people to decide for themselves in what manner they cope with that situation,” said the supporter of euthanasia legislation.
Wim Distelmans, who chairs Belgium’s Federal Control and Evaluation Committee on Euthanasia, told state broadcaster RTBF that “fortunately few children had demanded mercy killing but that does not mean we should deny them the right to a dignified death.”
If you disagree, to use a time-worn phrase, until you are ready to walk a mile in the suffering person’s shoes, just shut up.
Ed Dugan is a Woodburn resident.