High-functioning depression is real.
It’s deceiving. It looks like smiles and giggles, presentations in front of large audiences, family events, all while slowly bleeding out on the inside.
It’s as dangerous as walking pneumonia: lurking, slowly stealing life while life is being fully lived in plain sight.
This is a hard topic to write about. This is a hard topic to talk about. Therefore, we avoid it. But avoiding it doesn’t make it go away. In fact, the avoidance and discomfort fuel the isolation and shame people feel when they get to the point of their deepest despair.
Suicide rates are climbing across the U.S. These rates were already climbing across many subsets of the population prior to the onset of years of navigating life changes and challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, racial and civil unrest, a tumultuous political climate, a quickly changing economy with a rising cost of living, worker shortages, more limited access to resources, etc.
These changes opened our eyes to many things we had previously been able to keep busy and avoid. Why the silence?
Many people actively considering suicide don’t share these thoughts and feelings with loved ones due to fear of looking weak, anxiety about the reaction of loved ones, thoughts of being misunderstood or judged, not wanting to burden or inconvenience family and friends, the shame and guilt associated with suicide, etc.
I have recently found myself at the center of many conversations discussing suicide. I don’t consider myself a specialist. In fact, I even questioned whether I should write on the topic. What qualifies me?
As a culturally centered trauma therapist, I get to sit with people, creating safe spaces for them to unpack, with vulnerability, their most painful and challenging thoughts and feelings, thus giving me a unique perspective on this taboo topic.
To the common queries: “How could anyone choose this option?” “How could they do this to their loved ones?” I use this example to help shed light.
My children are the center of my world. However, I also suffer from debilitating migraine headaches.
When this happens, I lock myself in my room and leave total care of my children to my husband. Their needs are no longer on my mind, as I literally can’t think past the pain. I am literally so overwhelmed and consumed by the pain that all I can think of is how to make it stop.
This is what many are facing, even while being overwhelmed by the intense emotional pain that accompanies suicidal thoughts.
They aren’t trying to be selfish, inconsiderate or pass their pain on to others. They simply can’t think past the immense emotional pain of that moment; they just need it to stop.
Suicide rates among African American populations are growing disproportionately. Researchers noticed inclines prior to the onset of the pandemic and the mass racial awakening, which have understandably contributed to continued inclines.
Growing suicide rates among African American youth are alarming. However, a lesser-known fact is that the population with the highest rates of death by suicide within this subset is among people 25-34 years of age, the time of life during which people are usually finding their footing, becoming more established and developing stability.
If talk and thoughts of suicide are taboo in all of society, then consider it unspeakable within Black communities, which often face increased pressure to “be strong” and be able to overcome or withstand unconscionable traumas, experiences and challenges.
Studies show that some factors that contribute to these surging rates include increased adverse childhood experiences, increased stigma and pressure to be strong, stored trauma associated with overt and covert racism (both direct and systemic), generational traumas, collective grief, etc.
Having lots of experience working with Black women of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds, I feel justified in saying the pressure to be “superwomen” and take care of, nurture, and “hold it all together” is real and can exacerbate difficulty in asking for help or being heard/taken seriously when you do.
This is particularly true in matriarchal cultures, especially when the population was traditionally patriarchal but became matriarchal out of necessity when families were historically dismantled.
The shifting role of women has continued to affect family and relational dynamics in ways that could be an entire article in and of itself. It has made it harder for African American women to be viewed as a population needing support or protection, often being described by words such as “strong,” “competent,” “capable,” “resilient,” etc.
Further, the pressure for Black men to be “strong,” “tough” and not show emotions runs equally as high and can complicate navigating their role in family dynamics, the workplace, and their ability to openly express vulnerability or a need for emotional support.
These pressures make asking for help even more challenging, particularly in communities where discussing anything about mental health, generational trauma, and especially thoughts of suicide, remains extremely taboo.
Strength and perseverance are often seen as coping skills required for survival.
Suicide affects all and does not discriminate against race, religion, creed, gender, sexual orientation, etc.
You can be a safe place full of grace, compassion and understanding, without putting pressure on yourself to talk your loved one out of what they are feeling, but instead to listen with empathy, connect them with professionals, and walk with them through the process for extra support.
Recognize variances in how “suicidal people look.” We need to expand our view of who is at risk as we continue to work on normalizing the ability to talk about it.
Finally, address gaps and cultural nuances that often get overshadowed or missed in the need to be inclusive in the ways we discuss all topics.
The numbers are trending disproportionately.
This is an urgent matter that needs to be discussed, openly and without shame. It just might save lives.
Janell Lane is president and co-founder of Courageous Healing, Inc.