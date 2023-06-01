“I think it’s great 120 people showed up at 7:30 a.m. to talk about tax credits.” – Unnamed attendee
Tax credits usually are not a hot topic, but recent changes at the federal level have created tremendous opportunities for northeast Indiana.
That is why Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., Graham Richard Associates and Carson, LLP brought together businesses, nonprofits, tax professionals and investors on April 27 to discuss specific examples and what the recent changes mean for energizing northeast Indiana.
The newest changes come from the Inflation Reduction Act. We do not know its full potential yet because the federal government is still working on the rules, but we know already it will be substantial. Other federal action worth noting includes the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the extension of the Solar Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit.
Matt Knipstein from Sweetwater provided details about the 1-megawatt solar system installed on the roof during the company’s building expansion. The system became operational in December 2022.
It is generating savings, and Sweetwater is benefiting from net-metering through Northeastern REMC. It also has allowed the company to look at business operations in new ways. For example, they have adjusted when they charge their e-forklifts so they are using energy generated by their panels instead of paying another party to produce the energy the e-forklifts need.
Patty Middleton Jones from Solar Solutions quickly confessed to the audience: “I’m a CPA at heart. If it doesn’t pencil out, don’t do it.”
In 2015, she started to see how the advances in technology and implementation, plus tax credits, helped make solar systems make sense. She used a real-world example to show how solar systems are penciling out for businesses and nonprofit organizations. She emphasized they will pencil out even better with the recent changes – including the tax credit – for using parts made in the United States.
Nonprofit organizations are benefiting from renewable energy as well.
Andrea Van Wyngarden discussed how Junior Achievement of Northeast Indiana made its decision to install its solar system. They were looking to utilize a unique grant opportunity, but only if it made sense. They wanted to reduce their operating costs so they could invest those savings in programming.
They have seen an 80% reduction in energy costs and expect a 10-year payback on the investment for the system.
Turnstone has not installed a renewable energy system yet but is carefully looking into it. Turnstone moved to its North Clinton location in 1985 and has expanded several times to create its current facility. They spend more than $180,000 on electricity each year.
The Plassman Athletic Center has a large roof; one of the features of the Inflation Reduction Act called “direct pay” likely will make adding a solar system to the roof financially viable now because it allows nonprofit organizations to take advantage of tax credits.
Doug Baldessari with Baker Tilly provided an overview of the Inflation Reduction Act. He pointed out that many of the tax credits are not being awarded competitively, which should increase the likelihood organizations in northeast Indiana are able to take advantage of them. The payback from the new tax credits is faster than other credits, which is more attractive to investors. Finally, he let everyone know that as long as a project did not go live before January 2022, it might be eligible for credits.
Kevin Conroy with Finite and SOLRX pointed out that the new opportunities are available broadly. He specifically mentioned the benefits to rural areas that can come from Rural Energy for American Progress.
He also mentioned technology is getting better, and that is leading to more accurate forecasts of cost and savings. That is making the financial plans for renewable energy more reliable. That improved technology also is making it easier for organizations to consider multiple scenarios for their renewable energy systems.
All the presenters emphasized the importance of picking partners carefully. Many of the tax incentives are new and the technology is changing rapidly.
The potential of the recent changes at the federal level is incredible. Northeast Indiana can capitalize on these opportunities in many ways. The fact that 120 people showed up to learn more and have asked about watching the presentation shows northeast Indiana is taking note of the potential.
Andrew Downs is emeritus associate professor of political science at Purdue University Fort Wayne.