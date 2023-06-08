A strong community can be measured by the level of involvement of the citizenry.
Engaged and involved residents are more likely to participate in all facets of community – from neighborhood associations and clubs to school and church groups. Engaged citizens call for accountability from their elected representatives; in return, elected representatives are clear about the wills and wishes of the citizens.
The American system – from the federal level to the local level – works best when everyone is involved and invested and takes ownership.
Being involved in the local community is the best way to have the most direct impact. Neighborhood associations are a great way to be involved and make a difference.
I support and respect the neighborhood leaders in Fort Wayne who give so freely of their time. I also have the utmost respect for residents who volunteer for one of the many boards and commissions that exist in relationship to city government.
Many of these boards and commissions provide oversight for city departments and initiatives. They are an integral part of the governance of the community.
When I took office, I looked for a way to ensure new voices are able to be heard. These boards and commissions should look like the community in all ways – from race and gender to ideology.
What I found was numerous willing candidates, eager to volunteer their time, but few openings.
Over the past three years, I have nominated a new candidate for these boards almost every time an opening has come available, only to rarely have a new person appointed to the role. Generally, the same person remains on the board.
How can we train our next generation of leadership if we do not give new voices the opportunity to gain the experience? Why do we not allow those who wish to volunteer their time the ability to volunteer?
For this reason, I am proposing to City Council several items related to community board service for Council appointees.
First, I am requesting more transparency for the board governance process, with a staff liaison identified and responsible for issuing progress reports. Second, term limits of two terms for most Council appointments, with the ability to be re-appointed after taking one term off. Third, the creation of a Council review committee, which will provide oversight should there be an issue with a Council appointee and how they conduct themselves on the board.
The goal of these changes is to begin to provide opportunities for more potential community leaders to gain experience and engage with their community, and provide transparent government.
Nothing I am suggesting in the ordinance change, which was introduced on June 6, affects mayoral appointments. But I would call on Mayor Tom Henry’s administration to further evaluate its appointments based on all criteria and opportunities for growth and good governance.
I call on my colleagues on City Council to evaluate what is best for the community and how best to train the next generation of leaders.
Engaged citizens lead to a better community for all of us. It is up to us to provide these opportunities for our citizens to participate.
Michelle Chambers, a Democrat, is an at-large member of the Fort Wayne City Council.