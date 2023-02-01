The League of Women Voters Fort Wayne Area collaborates with volunteers from the Indiana and National Leagues to identify environmental policy priorities.
As the national LWV states, “The preservation of the physical, chemical and biological integrity of the earth’s ecosystem is essential. The water and land resources should be recognized in designing environmental safeguards.”
Thus, the Fort Wayne League is closely following natural resources/environmental bills in the current legislative session. We encourage all citizens to take proactive steps to support legislation that protects our fragile environment.
What are key legislative issues at this time?
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget requests increased state investment in conservation, parks and trails. The League of Women Voters of Indiana, as a member of the Indiana Conservation Alliance, is pleased with this request.
We also support:
HB 1304: Watercraft Registration Renewal Fees, authored by Rep. David Abbott, R-Warsaw. This bill would increase funding for the Department of Natural Resources’ Lake and River Enhancement program, which protects fish and aquatic wildlife by reducing nutrient and sediment pollution. The bill recommends providing a larger portion of existing boat registration fees toward supporting this program.
SB 335: Climate Solutions Taskforce would authorize a task force to work on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, develop a sustainable economy and improve quality of life for Indiana citizens. SB 335 is being promoted statewide by a high school advocacy group, confronttheclimatecrisis.com.
The League opposes SB 242: Protect our Floodplains. Environmental advocates argue that SB 242 would actually interfere with ongoing efforts to reduce flood risk in Indiana. The bill repeals a significant portion of the Indiana Flood Control Act, which requires local floodplain administrators to use the best available floodplain maps when considering a permit for construction in a floodplain.
Unfortunately, SB 242 allows local permit decisions to be made based on the use of federal maps, which do not include all of Indiana’s floodplains.
Finally, the League supports SB 91: Factory Farm Reporting Requirement because the impact of nutrient pollution on our waterways and the introduction of noxious gases into the air from factory farms will degrade the environment. SB 91 requires the owner/operator of a confined animal feeding operation to submit annual reports to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on the operation and any storage of manure. IDEM would also conduct an annual onsite inspection to verify the reported information.
For current information on the status of these bills, please follow us at lwvfw.org and issue advocacy partner Hoosier Environmental Council at hecweb.org.
Cathy Duchovic is a member of the Environmental Committee of the League of Women Voters of Fort Wayne.