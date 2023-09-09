Of course, one month of electric car ownership and use is not enough to tell the whole story, but there are some points I am ready to make.
First, as a former automotive stylist, I just had to wait until an electric car came out that really moved me visually. But that requirement was bonded to the very real needs of adequate range (300+ miles a charge) and affordability of the vehicle.
I won’t mention the car I bought, although it pleases me immensely. Nor will I mention the name of the dealer, who displeased me with his insistence that he would help me identify the most suitable charger, obtain it and have it installed. He did none of that.
In fact, as it turns out, getting a charger and getting it working was far harder than buying the car and learning how to use it.
Rest assured, the charging cord that comes with the vehicle does a perfectly good job of providing a charge after several hours of connection time. In fact, I could probably have gone the rest of my life without a wall-mounted charger, but they are many times faster at delivering a maximum charge than the supplied power cord.
My second disappointment came from one of our esteemed local electrical service providers. I had asked them if they could send me someone who would not only eventually install my charger but, before that, help me select one and obtain it.
But the (very) young man who came out did not know what a charger was or why I needed one.
Looking at my provided charging cord, he insisted it was a charging station, and wondered whether I didn’t just want him to move the plug on my garage wall. I sent him back where he came from, having paid the obligatory service call charge.
After becoming a little more courageous, I found a very prominent public charging station provider online that also sells home charging stations. I even got up the courage to order one.
It arrived quickly, well packaged and with everything needed, including the drill bits needed, included in the package.
Having recently obtained the name of a more promising electrician, I called him and he came out for a service call. With only a few minutes to spend during that first visit, he waived the service call cost and spent more time than he intended digging into my new charger and its instructions. He was more or less of my generation but had a younger assistant with him.
On that initial visit, he noticed the need to set up an account with the charger company in order to adjust the amperage used by the unit. He went through the lengthy process of establishing such an account and continued through this preparatory phase, only to be told at the end – “Rejected!”
With calmness and a smile, he then called the help line number provided with the installation instructions and was told that only the unit’s owner could establish such an account. So, I fumbled my way through the cellphone process of setting up an account.
The same pair returned for the actual installation at their earliest available date. I was prepared for this “one-hour” project to take many times that long.
In fact, it took about three and a half hours, most of which was spent on the phone trying to figure out why my password had failed and why our wi-fi didn’t seem to be doing the job.
I might add that these two gentlemen had flawlessly installed the unit and had showed an unusual level of neatness, precision and peacefulness amid the confusion.
With two cell phones going, and our being “escalated” to a more capable department, that final moment when our selected amperage had been registered at the company’s end seemed like it would never happen.
The company’s recommendation was that we turn off my wi-fi for a few minutes, and they would try at their end in a couple of hours.
Thank God the two installers elected to stay for a few more minutes and try one more round on my phone. Within seconds, the charging unit lit up its “Ready for Use” indicator, and it was working.
For a comparison: Using the original power cord, I could charge the battery to its maximum by leaving it on all night, having had a starting range of 200 or more miles. But using the elusive charger, I was able to reach 337 miles of charge in less than two hours.
Already loving the car, I am now starting to love my charger. But I have another area of admiration, and that is the two calm and collected electricians who made it all happen.
I’ll be only too happy to name them. The mission was accomplished by Jim Robertson and his assistant Luis of Robertson Electrical Service, LLC.
Maybe it should be no surprise that connecting the growing population of electric cars on the road to secondary services that support them is still being sorted out. If you wondered, the bit about only the owner working in concert with the charger provider is a safety measure, ensuring that no one attempts to install a charger at a higher than safe amperage. Still, I hope the whole process gets a lot simpler in the future.
Meanwhile, I’ll be whirring down the road, listening to the sounds of nature as I pass gas station after gas station.