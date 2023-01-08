Today is my son’s birthday.
It takes me back to that day 19 years ago when he was born – the start of a new year and a new life. The world was suddenly full of opportunities and threats, hopes and fears. A new beginning, a fresh start. Anything could happen. Everything could happen.
How could I protect and at the same time give wings to this soul who had been entrusted to me? How could I ensure that the light of hope won out over the darkness he was bound to face in his life?
Nineteen years later, the thoughts I had then are not so different from the thoughts I have every day. I work with a team at YWCA Northeast Indiana that serves people who have experienced some of the worst things life has to offer.
Our programs include women and children who have been victimized by domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and drug addiction. I could fill this page and many others with the horrible things that human beings do to themselves and to one another.
Last year, the demand for our services was up 58% from the prior year. We averaged an incredible nine calls a day to our crisis line.
For the past several months, our shelter has been significantly over capacity, sometimes with more than 90 people in a facility meant for 66. Many times the people who come to us struggle with a combination of addiction and abuse. One leads to another and creates a vicious cycle. Their past experiences have led them to expect the worst in every scenario.
When I talk to my peers at social service organizations, we all share the same story – the people who come to us for help are struggling, and our teams are often overwhelmed by the level of chaos our clients deal with daily. It’s astounding to watch both the number of clients and the severity of their challenges grow each year.
Where does it end? How do we continue to serve in the face of what can seem like insurmountable darkness?
At some point I recognized that a big part of our job is spotting hope for our clients when they no longer see it. Beyond all the functional things we do for our clients every day, our job is to remind them there is hope for their future.
And somehow that helps them turn things around. The hope is always there, and many times it’s tangible, but our clients are too worn by life to believe in it or to reach out and grab it. We shine the light for them until it sparks in their soul.
I realize now that how I envisioned my son’s future was a balancing act grounded in my own experiences of the past. And so it is for all of us who work in social services.
We bring our past experiences, our hearts and minds to the work we do every day. We have to acknowledge the hope even in what appear to be the most hopeless situations. Our daily work is to protect and inspire – to hope for our clients even when they don’t dare to hope for themselves.
As my son grew up, he developed his own hopes and dreams, fears and challenges. He has the whole world in front of him, and every reason to be hopeful about it. And that is what I want for the people who come to the YWCA for help.
I know the world has been an ugly and often brutal place for them. But it is also filled with opportunities for a better future.
My hope is we are successful in helping them see the hope that exists in their own lives. That they grow past the experiences of the past. The joy is that many times the ones we inspire wind up inspiring us by grabbing onto that hope and building a new life.
I wish that for all of you, too – hope in our new year, unburdened by the trials of the past. You have a new year in front of you – fill it with hope.
Paula Hughes-Schuh is CEO of YWCA Northeast Indiana.