I agree with the headline of Kevin Boyd’s Oct. 14 op-ed – “Republican voters must take drastic action to restore their party – and the nation – to sanity.”
It appears rather clear that his text belies a predisposition favoring the opposing party. I am unashamed to say that I identify as a newly minted independent, having forsworn a six-decade stint as a registered Republican.
Boyd asserts that the Democratic Party has not been “taken over by such a mob that it is moving lock step in one direction”; [That the party embraces] “so many divergent views ... that they must represent a more divergent group of voices.”
Poppycock.
Democratic leadership accedes to the whims of the ultraprogressive element lest they bolt the party. While this may be a difference, it is hardly a distinction from the fragile, internecine truce that typically prevails on the opposite side of the aisle.
His partisan colors unfold in the swath of the broad brush by which Boyd paints all Republicans who appear on the local ballot.
His swipe at Sen. Todd Young is not merited. Young has demonstrated bipartisan cooperation as a legislator. Boyd’s characterization of Young as “a whimpering coward” is based on the senator’s failure to engage in partisan warfare within the ranks of the GOP.
One given to deflecting criticism by pointing to character flaws of others could aptly cite Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s duplicity in abandoning his deal with Sen. Joe Manchin by caving to the demands of progressives within his ranks.
Both major parties have failed the American voter. Both seek power to control – whether by legislation, executive order or administrative fiat – social conduct. And both are afflicted with entrenched extremists.
But my present focus is fixed on the Indiana Republican Party – a brand no longer worthy of being associated with a Dick Lugar, Mitch Daniels or Doc Bowen.
If it is to remain a viable force, the Republican Party must, as Boyd asserts, renounce the controlling force of extremists. Liberating the party from the grasp of the MAGATS (Make America Great Again Trump Supporters) is a daunting undertaking. The burden of doing so is akin to cleaning the mythical Augean stables.
The offal excreted by party leaders within Indiana – by the Republican legislative delegation’s unconstitutional power grab and vitriolic attacks on Gov. Eric Holcomb; by the state convention’s election of a secretary of state candidate whose employment history demonstrates ineptitude; by the forays of a politically ambitious attorney general – combines to hamper the herculean task.
I am doubtful that the cleansing will be achieved within the span of my remaining years. Granted, it is remotely possible that others may value civic virtue above personal political fortunes, following the lead of Liz Cheney.
In the meantime, there is a cadre of potential voters who reject extremism and seek a middle ground populated by principled leaders. I decline inserting speculative adjectives such as “large,” “great,” “vast,” etc. concerning the number comprising this group but am inclined to think the ranks are steadily growing.
Steve Williams of Huntington is a retired attorney with the firm of Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams.