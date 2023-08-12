Editor’s note: Just over a month ago, Kimberly Dupps Truesdell, an avid runner and cyclist who writes The Dish column in Wednesday’s Living section, posted a video to Facebook at the scene of a near accident involving herself, husband Mark and a taxi van. This didn’t happen downtown but at a quiet south side intersection.
“I know the taxi van number and the company,” she wrote. “I’m mostly mad at his lack of remorse. I don’t understand why more and more people are just jerks.”
I know a few dozen runners and cyclists for whom this kind of near-miss incident – or even being bumped or hit – happens often enough to lament around coffee or cocktails. I asked Kimberly to write how she navigates through a city of great trails but also of spaces where she must intersect with motorized vehicles.
The Fort Wayne Police Department provided information on accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists. As expected, most reported accidents are the fault of motorists – but not always.
We’d like to hear from walkers, runners, cyclists and motorists. Do drivers lack proper caution? Are runners and cyclists reckless? How can we all share the road without risk or fear?
– Fredrick McKissack
There’s a soundtrack to my morning runs.
While I rarely listen to music and never wear headphones, I can feel myself tuning in. I can hear the excited panting of my 3-year-old Siberian husky, who spins in circles no fewer than a dozen times when I grab the leash and ask if she wants to run. I can hear the clip of her nails across the sidewalk, the soft padding of her paws on grass. There’s a refrain of, “Hello. Hi. Good morning,” from people I pass. They are running, too. Walking dogs. Riding bikes.
Occasionally, a car engine will hum as a driver cautiously passes. On Thursdays, the beep-beep-beep of a garbage truck can sound jarring.
But on a recent run, the sound of my husband’s helmet hitting the ground was most alarming. I heard his sunglasses bounce off the concrete. I winced as I heard his phone hit the metal handlebars of the bike, which was now lying on its side. My husband’s swearing interrupted the quiet shock I felt as I watched a taxi driver proceed after the briefest of pauses at the intersection.
My husband is not an avid runner; he’d much rather move a barbell or swing a kettlebell. But on this particular morning, he offered to join me on the bike for support. It was an opportunity to replace the soundtrack with 30 minutes of uninterrupted conversation.
With a beep and a buzz, I clicked start on my GPS watch and we set off on my 3-mile course. It is a route we both know well, having navigated the quiet residential streets more times than I care to count. I know every turn, gentle incline, stop sign.
I know that when you approach the intersection of South Wayne and Fairfax avenues in the Woodhurst neighborhood, north-south traffic has the right of way. Fairfax traffic is expected to stop.
Even still, I try to make eye contact with the taxi driver approaching from the east on Fairfax. I want to see him look at me. I want to feel confident that I can safely continue through the intersection.
But I can’t see the acknowledgment. I slow to a stop as the taxi driver taps the brake pedal and then the gas. My husband, biking down the hill, tightly grips the brake handles. The taxi driver proceeds to his destination. My husband flips over the handlebars.
And I stand there. Feeling helpless and angry.
And I’m not even the slightest bit surprised. While I have never seen my husband flip over the handlebars on a bike, it’s not the first time that a motorist has almost hit me. It won’t be the last either, I’m sure.
You don’t forget almost being hit by a car. You don’t forget the way your heart jumps out of your chest or the way your hands shake, an unsettling sensation to manage especially as you still try to run. At times, you can still feel the panic and frustration catch in your throat.
The sun was hot but I was ticking off the miles on this weekday afternoon. My route took me along Covington Road, a hilly stretch of trail where you regularly see people running, walking and biking. I crested the hill near Scott Road, and I could see that I had the walk light.
A southbound driver on Scott Road approached the intersection, right turn signal blinking. She slowed but didn’t stop until her car sat in the middle of the crosswalk. The front bumper of the car was just inches from my thigh and only because I moved farther into the road, nearly into oncoming traffic.
She didn’t see me. But I’m not sure she was looking for me, either.
Nearly every runner I know has at least one close call. There has been a time when a driver didn’t see them as they backed out of a driveway or blazed through a red light. There have been times when a motorist forces a runner onto the shoulder or into brush, instead of moving over to safely pass.
And so we’ve become risk management experts, assessing the dangers, considering the forecast, time of day and planned route. We adjust and adapt — for love of the run.
I am pretty sure my husband thought I was crazy the first time I tested the live track feature on my sports watch. The watch notifies my husband of my location and any emergency. I was “just” going on a half-hour bike ride to test out new cycling shoes.
“But I don’t want it to take days to find my body in a ditch,” I told him.
“You watch too many true crime documentaries,” he replied.
“But do I?” I said strongly. He understood.
We both had read stories of athletes who were out for a training session and never came home. But we still had hope that it wouldn’t happen to me, the expansive Fort Wayne trail system often providing a sense of security to me as a runner.
However, with my eyes set on a half-distance triathlon — a 70.3 mile-race that includes 56 miles of biking — I would have to venture out onto the roads to meet the training demands. I would have to ride with traffic, navigate intersections, and hope that I didn’t have a mechanical issue.
Alone for hours on the road, fear and uncertainty would creep up and create a terrifying soundtrack. What happens if I get lost? What if I crash? What if there is a driver who doesn’t think I should be on the road? What if … what if … what if.
With each pedal stroke, I would try to push down the negative thoughts. I would focus on my nutrition or think about the next milestone. But the one nagging fear, I couldn’t ignore:
What happens to my kids if I die on this bike ride? Am I risking them, too, by training for this race?
But I also can’t give up running outside. It’s not me being stubborn, although I am.
My miles are so much more than exercise or calories burned. They are about much more than pride or a sense of connection to the outside world. My training miles are for the St. Jude marathon on Dec. 2 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Signing up and training for a race is familiar territory. I’ve participated in eight marathons and have three 50Ks under my belt. But this race is more than the distance.
I committed to raising money for the efforts at St. Jude, which provides life-saving treatment to children without cost to their families (Here’s the fundraising link: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Heroes/SJMMW?px=7996230&pg=personal&fr_id=144988).
I can’t not run. I can’t give up on my goal or the kids at St. Jude. But I can continue to do my best to be safe, to make concessions when necessary, and encourage everyone to be safe on the roads.
|All crashes reported involving pedestrians
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|TOTAL
|92
|121
|103
|86
|92
|LOCATION
|Public property
|69
|95
|66
|57
|74
|Private property
|23
|26
|37
|29
|18
|INJURY
|Fatal injury
|3
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Serious bodily injury
|43
|43
|40
|33
|38
|Minor injury
|38
|56
|50
|39
|41
|Property damage only
|8
|17
|8
|13
|7
|FAULT
|Primarily pedestrian
|45
|55
|36
|32
|48
|Primarily motor vehicle
|47
|66
|67
|54
|44
|Hit/skip crashes
|34
|47
|41
|31
|18
|All crashes reported involving bicycles
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|TOTAL
|79
|64
|70
|53
|51
|LOCATION
|Public property
|79
|64
|67
|49
|49
|Private property
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|INJURY
|Fatal injury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Serious bodily injury
|31
|16
|23
|19
|19
|Minor injury
|34
|29
|42
|21
|22
|Property damage only
|14
|19
|5
|13
|7
|FAULT
|Primarily bicyclist
|37
|35
|21
|18
|26
|Primarily motor vehicle
|42
|29
|49
|35
|25
|Hit/skip crashes
|24
|10
|18
|12
|7
Kimberly Dupps Truesdell is a writer and avid coffee drinker who enjoys exploring Fort Wayne on foot or bike.