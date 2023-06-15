In February 1996, The Journal Gazette published a piece I wrote headlined “Expanding jails no answer for crime.”
At that time, the United States was in the midst of its greatest expansion of its prison and jail populations. From the early 1980s until 2020, the inmate population increased more than 500%. There was also a large expansion of the population on probation and parole, many of whom return to jail via a revolving door in a cycle of recidivism.
In that piece I described the dramatic increase in the criminalization of acts as a result of the war on drugs, an increase in poverty and inequality, homelessness, and the high rate of recidivism. I also described what had developed during this time as the expansion of a crime control complex: a profit-driven industry developed and expanded during this time to plan and design, build, supply and run prisons and jails.
I attended a national meeting in Denver of the American Correctional Association during this same period and was overwhelmed by the number of exhibitors selling all the components for continued mass incarceration.
I was attending the meeting to conduct preliminary fieldwork attempting to map this growing economic sector and its influence on crime control policy. An IPFW colleague and I had presented and published an article that focused on the impact of the commodification of social control that focused more on the growth of the mental health industry and diagnostics classifications with the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry sector on sale and development of psychotropic drugs.
The basement level of the convention center was packed with more than 600 vendors selling everything from prison and jail design and construction to all components of running them, including food service, pharmaceuticals, furniture, weapons for security, surveillance systems, etc.
It is quite evident that this sector, similar to the military industrial complex, has continued to expand its influence economically and politically and has grown its market dramatically. It is only in the past several years that we have realized the cost of this mass incarceration.
Many in the community have raised concerns about who is being held in the jail and whether incarceration is the appropriate response to the problems of the lower income and poor.
It is my opinion – based on more than 40 years working as a criminologist and professor of sociology – that they are correct to express these concerns. I hope soon there will be a day when there is an industry and a response to this problem of overincarceration that doesn’t leave the conditions worse for those who we punish and release, the majority of whom will be recidivists.
In 1996, I didn’t realize there was another factor contributing to the continued problem of expanding jail populations.
The system of funding for the sheriff’s department and jail in Allen County was tied to this growth.
As is the case throughout our state, the sheriffs who oversee jail operations receive fees from the inmates to buy goods to reduce the hardship of the jail experience and to allow them to maintain contact with family and friends.
As noted in a Journal Gazette editorial on Oct. 2, 2022, the sheriff’s fund gathers fees inmates pay for optional items, such as phone and internet data. Maintaining connections with the outside world is crucial for inmates to maintain relations with family and friends to help with re-entry and to help them build a case for their release.
As the sheriff increasingly takes in inmates from outside the county and as we increasingly incarcerate lower-income and poor nonviolent offenders in our community, the amount of money in the fund increases. There is minimal oversight, and these funds are pretty much used at the discretion of the sheriff.
At the beginning of 2022, there was $1,368,118.27 in the sheriff’s commissary fund.
Before we rush to follow the paid consultant’s recommendations to build a larger jail – one that has been suggested can serve more of the needs of the region, needs created in part from the lack of consideration of alternatives that are less costly for all concerned – let’s end the practice of supplementing the sheriff’s office through fees placed on inmates for commissary and communication services that incentivize continued jail expansion.
If the sheriffs need more funds for their department, let them follow the procedure of requesting and justifying the expenditures like all other county and city offices. Let’s end the practice of incentivizing the continued growth of the jail population and future jail expansion.
Peter Iadicola is an Indiana University professor emeritus in sociology.