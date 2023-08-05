It’s been said that public art has the power to transform our cities and to inspire citizens. That’s an apt description of Faces of the Fort, launched in 2021 and designed to share the faces and stories of the community through large-scale murals strategically located throughout the city.
The solid visual styles used to define Fort Wayne’s living legends artistically give the murals an authenticity that bears witness to the past and shapes the Fort’s future.
Faces of the Fort, funded as part of a 1% tax increment finance district giveback program, was developed along the lines of Atlanta’s “Off The Wall” project, which honors individuals who have made significant contributions to civil rights.
Remember that “civil rights” goes well beyond race to include gender, sexual orientation, immigrant status, and physical or intellectual disability.
We are humans, but as history shows, an individual’s struggles can and often do represent the larger battles of a race, gender, ethnicity, culture or social group.
In that spirit, these murals celebrate triumph over adversity, and our community is made better for it.
“Faces of the Fort murals celebrate the social rights, immigration, and social justice stories of Fort Wayne residents – past and present,” Réna Bradley, Faces of the Fort committee chair, said in a July news release. “We hope these murals will not only help us understand more about our collective history, but also recognize that there is history being made today, and ultimately celebrate the history makers who are still among us.”
Find out more about each mural, including the artist’s biographies, at FacesoftheFort.com.
– Fredrick McKissack