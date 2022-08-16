There are many ways to live a life of public service. Two recent examples compel me to bring them to the attention of a wider audience. They are models to be emulated.
Anyone who knows anything about the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski knows she put everyone before herself. I was terribly saddened, but not surprised, that she literally gave her life for her constituents.
I was Jackie’s colleague in the Indiana House from 2005 to 2010 when we both left to run for Congress. We both lost. But we learned to laugh at ourselves.
From the day we met, I knew there was something special about Jackie. Our common South Bend upbringing drew me to her. We could talk about things few others could relate to. Dyngus Day. The St. Joe County Fair (where she had her first date with her husband, Dean). And of course, Notre Dame football.
Jackie was a happy warrior with the heart of a servant. She and Dean left promising careers to become missionaries in Romania. While there, Jackie founded Impact International, a charity dedicated to providing medical attention to impoverished children.
During three terms in the Indiana House, Jackie risked the wrath of the political establishment by fighting, then trying to rescind daylight saving time. She sponsored voter ID legislation, which survived a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and battled identity theft on behalf of her constituents.
When Jackie ascended to Congress, she took her crusading attitude with her. Jackie was a stalwart supporter of veterans, unborn babies, and working men and women.
Jackie never backed down from a fight. But she never gained enemies. My favorite memory of Jackie (and maybe yours, too) is her bounding across the room with that big smile and outstretched hand, and a bear hug.
Just weeks ago, Jackie solved an emergency refugee visa request for an east African man whose family was in hiding in fear for their lives. The State Department, despite the imminent threat, told the father, “No one jumps the line.” I asked her to get involved, and the family now has the documents it needs to start a new life in America.
Sadly, they will never know the woman who likely saved their lives. What a life to emulate.
Another happy warrior who has dedicated his career to public good is Eric Berman, a 28-year Statehouse radio reporter whom anyone who wants to be informed about our government counted on. Eric and I share a love of broadcast journalism focusing on government.
Eric’s career was interrupted last week by a company that values earnings per share over employees’ well-being. In reporting, context is everything. Eric’s stories always answered the question, “Why is this important to me?”
Unfortunately, Eric and Jackie are shooting stars in the firmament of entrenched interests. Each has shone brilliant light on issues that are so important to those without access to microphones and vast audiences. And each, in their own way, has been the embodiment of the axiom articulated in John 8:32: “The truth shall set you free.”
Eric will find his next challenge. Good people always do. Jackie has earned her reward, basking in the perpetual light that now emanates from her. Godspeed to both.
Mike Murphy is a strategic communications consultant, author and historian. He wrote this for indiana capital chronicle.com.