Tomorrow is Father’s Day, but like many refugees, I won’t be able to spend it with my dad.
While I now live in Indiana with my three sisters and our mom, my dad is trapped in Burma as a result of delays in the family reunification process.
It has been a decade since I last saw my father in person.
My family is from a Muslim minority group, and our community was targeted by people who burned down Islamic schools and killed Muslims. It wasn’t safe, and the government did nothing to protect us.
My father sold our home and all our valuables to pay for our journey, but we didn’t have enough money for the entire family to leave. It was more dangerous for women and girls, so my father stayed behind so that my mother, sisters and I could seek safety. At the time, we had no idea our separation would last so long.
While we are so thankful to have resettled in the United States, it has not been easy adjusting to life in a new country without our dad.
We love Fort Wayne, and while the cold winters have been an adjustment, we can’t wait to share our new home with him. We talk multiple times a week on the phone and tell him about our lives, but it’s not the same.
It has been especially hard for our mom. Raising four daughters on a single income is difficult, and she works extra hours to support us.
My mom filed a petition years ago for my dad to join us in the United States. For a long time there was no progress, and we didn’t know what was causing the delay. We do know there are tens of thousands of refugee families such as mine that face extremely long wait times to reunite safely in the United States, and that Black and Muslim families are disproportionately affected by these delays.
Considering that my father’s life is at risk because he is Muslim makes the delays even more frustrating. In 2021, there was a military coup in Burma (known formally as Myanmar) that made conditions even worse. Muslims are being assaulted, detained, tortured and even killed, and we worry constantly that something might happen to him.
In January, a nonprofit called the International Refugee Assistance Project helped my mom file a lawsuit challenging the delay to her petition and asking the U.S. government to reunite our family. My dad sacrificed so much to ensure we would be safe, and now we are fighting to make sure he can be, too.
What motivates us are the memories of when things were better. Our dad has always been proud to have four daughters and loved to spoil us back in Burma. On my birthday, I could never decide what flavor cake I wanted so one year he got me all of them.
Unfortunately, our separation has denied us the chance to make those kinds of memories in our new home. It’s days like today that we feel the separation the most.
When I was younger, it was hard not to compare myself to other kids who had fathers at home. On Father’s Day, we would make cards and gifts at school for our dad but then we had no way to give them to him. My mom has saved some at home, waiting for the day we reunite.
I am now 20 years old and just completed my first year of college. My dad constantly tells me how proud he is of me, but we were both devastated that he wasn’t able to attend my high school graduation. The longer our reunification is delayed, the more of these moments he misses.
As a father himself, I hope President Joe Biden understands how unfair it is to be separated from your family unnecessarily. That’s why I’m encouraging people to tell the government to invest in eliminating family reunification delays and make the process more transparent for families.
My greatest wish is that, when I graduate from college, my father will be able to be there and we can start making new memories together as a family.
M.A. is a Burmese refugee and sophomore-to-be in college. Her name has been withheld for the safety of relatives in Burma.