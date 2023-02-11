Kitchens can be magical places no matter the size or price tag. Two such kitchens helped me become a functional adult.
The magic of the first one was woven by my mother, Jane, a brilliant woman who acquiesced to but fought against the confines of expectations of women in the 1940s and ’50s.
The magic of the second kitchen was woven by my mother-in-law, Lucretia, who relished the act of feeding her family.
Both women fed me but in different ways. My mother cooked in a very inadequate kitchen in a large centennial farmhouse. The home had been enlarged many times, with all the additions eventually enclosing the 12-inch-thick log walls of the original two-roomed cabin built by my great, great grandfather.
In all those additions, little was ever done to improve the kitchen.
Our house was always full of people, many of them hungry. We always had a three-generational household with my mother’s mother and an elderly aunt living with us. There were often friends of my older brother joining us at the dinner table, many of whom just enjoyed hanging out with my mom. She fed everybody. She loved the conversation but hated the cooking part.
My favorite memories of that kitchen start with where I could stand without getting in the way. I always stood against the kitchen wall of the coal furnace chimney, warming my whole body during cold Evansville days. Meanwhile, my mom would be lurching from stove to tiny counter space, attempting to put together large meals of meat, potatoes and garden vegetables. She was always at war with the kitchen.
I did not learn to cook from my mother. What I did learn from her is that she was always thinking and talking with me about interesting books, politics, issues with the teaching profession, astronomy, my school work, my girl and boy friends, and my grade school and teenage worries.
As the chimney warmed my back, my mom warmed my brain and heart as she listened to me prattle on about my life as if I were the only one ever to have such experiences.
The queen of the second kitchen, Lucretia, opened her arms to me the minute I met her. She was beautiful and wickedly smart and was one of the best Indiana cooks ever to enter a kitchen. Hers was very small, and it amazes me to this day that Lucretia could prepare the meals she did from that small space in Bloomington.
Lucretia was in love with poetry and music, which she passed on to her son, my husband Frank. She also passed on to him a love of good food.
That’s where her worry may have begun. Probably because she was afraid Frank would starve, she patiently took me under her cooking wing.
Thanksgiving and Christmas were special events in Frank’s family. On those two days, Lucretia would be at her finest.
Out of that tiny kitchen came the perfect turkey with two kinds of stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, dumplings, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, green beans, corn pudding, rolls, lime Jell-O salad, cranberries and two pumpkin pies. Often, I just watched the magic and took notes.
I still have her recipes in her handwriting in my favorite cookbook. To this day, I use those recipes to lure family to our holiday table.
Unfortunately, it took many years for me to transfer that knowledge to daily practice in married life. Frank and I were married in the fall, and we headed to Florida to spend what’s now called a college “gap” year to make money as a waitress and bellman in the hotels in Miami. We rented a very small apartment in Hollywood, Florida, that had an even tinier kitchen than Lucretia’s.
I was pretty nervous and excited about making my first meal for my new husband, who had been spoiled for many years with his mom’s cooking. Our first evening in the apartment, I very carefully prepared a meal which included sausage patties.
I put them into the cheap little skillet we had purchased, walked away to harass Frank when we heard a “poof” followed by an acrid smell.
As we turned, we saw flames leaping from the stove. Yikes! Somehow, we smothered the flames and discovered that a hole had burned through the frying pan, allowing grease to hit the burner. I don’t remember what we had for dinner that night. I do remember that we started laughing hysterically.
Every day I am fully aware of and thankful for my mom and Frank’s mom and their magical kitchens. My mom lived with us for the last 15 years of her life. I did the cooking and she did the cleanup. It was a perfect solution for us both.
Lucretia died many years ago, far too young. She made sure I had turkey instructions: “Stick with fork; if it isn’t done, cook longer!” I asked her for more details, which she gave easily and without judgment.
I loved those two remarkable women. I miss them. One helped me grow up and the other produced the love of my life then accepted me as a second daughter. I’m indebted to both.
Becky Hill is a board member of AVOW – Advancing Voices of Women.