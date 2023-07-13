In 2018, I met 17-year-old Logan Bauer when he came to the U.S. Capitol with a group of students from northeast Indiana. Before his 21st birthday, Logan died from fentanyl poisoning.
His father, Chad Bauer, a captain with the Fort Wayne Fire Department, now spends his time raising awareness about the dangers of this deadly narcotic.
Sadly, Chad is one of far too many parents to face this tragedy in our community.
Over the past year, I have gotten to know Theresa Juillerat, who lost her son Christopher to fentanyl poisoning in 2020 and has dedicated her life to helping prevent other families from experiencing this pain.
Theresa came to Washington with Nate Moellering from Fort Wayne Recovery in September to speak with members of Congress at a roundtable I hosted about the fentanyl crisis that is destroying countless families and communities across our nation.
Parents from all over the country with all different backgrounds came to the roundtable, but there was clear consensus: We must secure our border, we must hold China accountable, and we must increase punishments for the people pedaling this deadly drug on our streets.
Since our discussion, more than 19,000 pounds of fentanyl have been seized at our southern border.
That is enough fentanyl to kill every American more than 13 times.
One of the most basic steps Congress could take today is securing our southern border.
That is why one of the first pieces of legislation I introduced this Congress was the Build the Wall Now Act to immediately resume construction of a wall along our southern border. Right now, construction materials already paid for by taxpayers are rusting in south Texas because we have an administration that refuses to finish this project out of political spite.
President Joe Biden’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of China claimed that “the government here in Beijing is not contributing” to the deadly fentanyl epidemic. That is simply false.
About 98% of the fentanyl in America is sourced from raw materials made in China, and Chinese Communist Party-owned firms are directly involved in the production of fentanyl precursors that are then trafficked across our border. I don’t believe it’s a coincidence that the No. 1 killer of Americans eligible for military service is traced back to our greatest foreign adversary.
Earlier this year, I introduced a bill that would directly sanction Chairman Xi Jinping and Chinese Communist Party leaders for enabling the flow of fentanyl precursors out of China. Additionally, my amendment requiring the Biden administration to determine whether Communist Party officials assisted or were aware of the transportation of fentanyl precursors to Mexican drug cartels was added to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act that passed out of the House Armed Services Committee last month.
While we must hold Communist China and Mexican drug cartels accountable for their role in this deadly epidemic, we cannot overlook the depraved criminals poisoning their fellow Americans.
I teamed up with Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wisconsin, at the start of the 118th Congress to introduce the STOP Fentanyl Act, legislation that would increase penalties for fentanyl-related offenses.
Currently, to trigger a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence under the Controlled Substances Act, an offense must involve 400 or more grams of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. Because of fentanyl’s extreme potency, the offense would need to contain roughly 200,000 lethal doses to trigger the 10-year mandatory minimum.
Our legislation lowers the threshold from 400 grams to 5 grams for fentanyl offenses.
Parents such as Chad and Theresa are on the front lines of the fight to free our communities from the scourge of fentanyl, but they can’t do it alone. For Logan Bauer, Christopher Juillerat and the hundreds of thousands of Americans whose lives have been cut far too short, politicians in Washington must fight the fentanyl crisis with the same urgency as northeast Indiana families and advocates.
I wrote Biden with several of my Republican colleagues last October, requesting a meeting to work across the aisle and discuss solutions to this epidemic. My office has followed up on the request half a dozen times.
For over nearly nine months the president has ignored our request.
Combating this epidemic will remain a top priority of mine, and I will keep urging President Biden and every member in Congress to join the fight.
To quote Theresa from our roundtable last fall, “This isn’t a red or blue issue, this is a red, white and blue crisis.”
Jim Banks, a Republican, represents Indiana’s 3rd District in the U.S. House.