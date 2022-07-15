We should all celebrate the Fourth of July, the birth of our great country.
We have celebrated the Fourth with fireworks since the formation of the United States, from small firecrackers to large events sponsored by communities.
Individuals displaying fireworks is also an old celebratory pastime. We in Indiana went from sparklers to firecrackers and the past few years to large fireworks and rocket-propelled fireworks that can be launched to more than 100 feet.
It’s time Fort Wayne restricts the types of fireworks permitted in the city.
Some will say it is their God-given right to set off the fireworks of their choice. But when non-professional people use highly explosive fireworks in concentrated areas, it becomes a recipe for disaster.
How many fires and accidents occur in Fort Wayne from unskilled/untrained people setting off these supercharged fireworks?
On July 3, untrained people were setting off supercharged rocket fireworks in the middle of a public street with vehicles parked on both sides.
Eventually, a couple of these rocket-propelled fireworks landed on my property, setting landscaping and plants on fire and scorching a tree.
Luckily, the fire was extinguished with water and a hose and only some mulch and plants were destroyed.
The next morning I discovered one of the exploded rockets on my roof. What would have happened if it had started a fire and we had been in bed?
Twenty minutes prior to the fire, I called the police non-emergency number concerning fireworks being set off in the middle of a public street.
They took the information and that was all.
When the fire started, I called 911, but the dispatcher appeared unconcerned until I said a fire had started and I convinced him to send a patrol car, which arrived in about three minutes.
I can only imagine that our brave police officers are overwhelmed with calls about fireworks. It also appears their hands are tied by current city ordinances. When is the city going to make a change?
I understand the fireworks industry employs strong lobbyists in the state which allows them to continue the manufacture and sale of fireworks.
I have a constitutional right to be protected from the actions of others that endanger the safety of my family, my property and neighbors. It is time to take action and change the types of fireworks permitted and restrict supercharged rocket fireworks within city limits, making it a safer place for our families and children.
Is it necessary for fireworks to be permitted to be set off for 11 days, June 29 through July 9? This is a problematic issue which can be solved if our government officials have the courage to act and make Fort Wayne a safer place to live.
If you agree supercharged rocket fireworks should be restricted, please contact your local representative and the mayor to let them know how you feel.
Larry Kolar of Fort Wayne is retired from the federal government.