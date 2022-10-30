The day that lives on as my clearest memory of elementary school is the day a Korean child was the main character in a book we read in class.
The majority of my childhood was set in an almost exclusively white town, and besides being the only Korean in the school, I was also the only East Asian.
I had already learned that my features were not the norm where I lived, and that I should not expect any friendly recognition of them. But a Korean character with a Korean family, complete with a name like mine and a Korean-speaking tongue like mine, was in the very pages my teacher held.
Though no one really seemed to care as much as me, I made sure everyone knew I was Korean, too.
Though it was just ink on some paper, I was elated that, for the first time in my life, my heritage had been recognized in a positive light here in this small picture book.
And though I now fail to recall the names of many elementary classmates, I still clearly remember the name of the Korean kid in the book.
I am so thankful to my teacher for deciding to read us the book that day.
Even though my knowledge of my difference seemed harmless on the surface, I found myself wondering why I wasn’t white. My Barbie dolls, TV characters and people at the store were all white. So why wasn’t I?
Something as simple as the name of a book character was the only thing countering all of that pressure.
Though this story is from third grade, I’m sure every person of color of any age can understand this feeling of recognition and unity. To never get to feel it is to never know relief. Because what is not deemed normal by society is deemed wrong and thus punishable, there are so many reasons hindering you from the emotion.
A genetic difference in your skin’s melanin or the gender you are attracted to are few from a long list of these so-called “wrongs.” But the more “different” people are recognized, the less prominent “differences” become.
And this is why the community of “different” people considers diversity so important. It is the basis of equity’s formation.
Because the simplest act of welcoming (reading aloud a book) can mean so much in a country where you are a minority, recognition should become more of a priority. The most important step is to see with a clear lens. It is essential to free your mind of any unfair prejudices or judgments.
Culture days and affinity groups should be promoted because people can genuinely celebrate their backgrounds without feeling uncomfortable. In these diverse settings, students can learn from each other that embracing their cultures is gladly received. Free of prejudice, people are given the safest and best environments to express themselves.
Whether through class discussion or casual conversation, speak about current events. People need to know they are supported and understood during hard times. One should be allowed to speak about an issue that affects their lives without feeling judged or self-conscious.
Even now, as I write this essay, I feel empowered, not only because I can spread a message but because I am given an environment to spread my message about something important and personal.
The point is, it is crucial to remember that to each other, we should all be each other. A difference is but a difference.