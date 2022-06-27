1 You’ve been a commissioner of the state lottery commission since June 2018. How did you become a commissioner?
I was originally asked by the chief of staff for Gov. (Mitch) Daniels to fill an empty position on the five-member lottery commission. A year later, I was appointed to chair the commission and have held the position ever since.
The lottery commission was created nearly 33 years ago to oversee the operation of the state’s lottery and maintain it as a self-supporting, revenue-raising quasi-agency. The legislature tasked the lottery with adopting administrative rules to govern our operations and ensure the lottery functions, as much as possible, as an entrepreneurial business enterprise. With that direction, the lottery has embraced our mission to maximize net income to the state and, just as importantly, to do this in a socially responsible way.
The day-to-day functions of the lottery have shifted somewhat since I first joined the commission. We entered an integrated services agreement in 2012 with GTECH Indiana, now IGT Indiana. I have been fortunate to serve during this time andwatch as the commission staff’s role has evolved from doing everything operationally related to running a state lottery to oversight and approval of some of those duties that are now provided by our contractor.
2 We all see lottery tickets for sale and hear about the large prizes. However, What is the internal day to day for a lottery commissioner?
Although we often hear about large prizes, everyday players across our state win prizes ranging from free tickets to large jackpots. Indiana still holds the record for number of Powerball jackpot winners. We also award players some incredible experiences like VIP concert packages and exciting trips. Hoosierlottery.com/givingback allows people to interact with a county-by-county map which shows, among other things, how much players have won.
As a member of the lottery commission, we do not get involved in daily duties; however, we do interact on a regular basis with lottery staff on issues ranging from business plan adoption and oversight to opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses and preparation for quarterly commission meetings. Our commissioners often lend time and talents based on their backgrounds to provide input and support on various lottery initiatives. Our commissioners are also occasionally asked to attend events on behalf of the lottery to ensure our sponsorships are well executed.
In addition to my regular commission duties, as chair I am on calls regarding finance, audit and operational questions that require my attention. The lottery sponsors various organizations throughout the state as part of our annual business plan. Locally, we support the TinCaps, Mad Ants, Komets, the Fort Wayne Firefighters Get Green Fest and the Three Rivers Festival. These events are a great chance to interact with our players and host retailers.
In August 2021, one of the Lassus Handy Dandy locations sold a multi-million-dollar Hoosier Lotto winning ticket. Lassus received a $100,000 bonus and paid it forward to local nonprofits. In fiscal year 2021, Allen County retailers that sell Hoosier Lottery products made more than $8 million in commissions.
3 Revenue for the state lottery has put record numbers in state coffers for the past two years. How much of this is attributable to IGT Indiana, the private operator that runs the lottery?
To be clear, IGT Indiana does not run the lottery. Lottery Commission staff retain responsibility for licensing retailers, paying prizes, maintaining security of the lottery and our drawings, processing all player and retailer accounting for the lottery, as well as oversight and approval of the actions of our contractor, IGT Indiana.
There is no question that IGT Indiana has contributed greatly to our success by supporting the sales, marketing, development and distribution of Hoosier Lottery’s products. Each year, IGT Indiana works with lottery staff to create, with commission approval, a business plan that identifies strategies and tacticsto enable IGT Indiana to meet financial goals outlined by our contract. The implementation of that business plan is monitored daily by lottery staff, while operational goals are monitored in monthly meetings with lottery staff and quarterly meetings with the lottery commission.
Having IGT Indiana as our contractor really has deepened our bench of professionals and allowed us to better meet our statutory requirement to act as an entrepreneurial enterprise and maximize revenue in a socially responsible way. Since we began working with IGT Indiana in 2012, we have successfully increased the revenue returned to the state by 67% and have received the highest level of distinction for responsible gaming, Level 4 certification by the World Lottery Association.
4 The last legislative session blocked online lottery sales for now. Is expansion into iLottery inevitable?
Not sure I would call it “inevitable.” The lottery’s partnership with our 4,400 retailers across our state will always be the main focus of the Hoosier Lottery. However, the internet and e-commerce have contributed to a substantial transformation of many industries in ways that were unimaginable only 20 years ago. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many retailers started exploring various online tools to continue meeting the needs of their customers. We will continue to operate in a mobile-first, content-rich world, where speed and agility are everything.
There are currently 13 states that offer online lottery sales in some fashion and a few others that are planning to do so soon … including all the states that surround Indiana. The lottery hopes to move forward and work with our legislature to deliver innovative products that meet customer demands, remain relevant to our players and maximize profits for the state of Indiana in a socially responsible way.
5 Since its inception in 1989, the lottery has paid retailers nearly $2 billion and about $7 billion to “good causes” – as written in the 2021 annual report– such as the pension systems for teachers and firefighters/police. Has the commission studied how iLottery would affect distribution to those groups?
The Indiana General Assembly decides where and how all revenue that is generated by the Hoosier Lottery is distributed. Each year $30 million is distributed to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund, $30 million is distributed to the Police & Firefighters’ Pension, and the balance goes into the Lottery Surplus Fund to offset the vehicle excise tax paid by Indiana residents. Last year alone that totaled nearly $315 million. In fiscal year 2021, the excise tax of Allen County residents was reduced by almost $13 million, retired Allen County Police & Firefighters received more than $2 million, and retired Allen County teachers received more than $1 million thanks to funds raised by the Hoosier Lottery.
We know that self-service, speed and consumer convenience are vitally important for our retailers and players. Our focus will continue to be the support of our 4,400 retailers with engaging products and promotions for our players … their customers.