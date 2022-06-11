Daniel Elie Bouaziz is getting his 15 minutes of fame, but we’re certain he’d rather not be in this spotlight.
The Palm Beach, Florida-based art dealer was charged by federal prosecutors with fraud and money laundering for allegedly selling forged paintings as originals.
The axiom “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is” was at play enough that people began alerting the feds about Bouaziz, who ran two exclusive galleries, The New York Post reported.
“In one deal,” it wrote, “he picked up a $100 Andy Warhol facsimile and sold it for $85,000 to a bamboozled customer, according to federal court papers filed in Florida.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation started monitoring Bouaziz in 2021. As time went on, his prices soared with his shamelessness. He’s accused of buying a fake work by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $495 then selling it to an FBI agent for $12 million, reported Artnet.com.
“According to the FBI, a former member of Basquiat’s now-defunct authentication committee identified the work as a fake,” Artnet reported. “The work was part of a collection that included cheap imitations of Banksy, Haring, and Georgia O’Keeffe on offer for $22 million.”
Through his attorney, Bouaziz said he’s given back money to buyers and this “intrusion by the government” has affected his reputation. Um, duh.
Bouaziz, who is out on bail, faces a long road to stay free. If found guilty, he could spend up to 20 years behind bars and pay a fine of up to $500,000 – about the cost of three or four of Keith Haring’s Pop Shop screen prints.