A 50th birthday is cause for celebration in anyone’s life. The big 5-0. A whole half century of existence.
Lucia Rommel was so happy her loving husband had made it home for her birthday bearing gifts. It was Tuesday, June 6, 1944.
Her husband, Erwin Rommel, commanded Army Group B, the most important sector of the Western Front in Europe in World War II. On leave from his stressful duties of invasion preparation along the coast of occupied France, Rommel looked forward to a little rest and relaxation. Why didn’t the Allies attack when the weather was better? he wondered.
This simple birthday celebration would prove to be the first of three extremely lucky breaks every American living now should be aware of when remembering D-Day.
We all remember those brave servicemen who stormed the beaches of Normandy or parachuted into the darkness behind enemy lines. But some incredible luck coupled with this bravery, courage and sacrifice, all of which resulted in the freedoms we all take for granted these days.
Success wasn’t a guarantee. Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower had serious doubts. So much so, that he carried the following “in case of defeat” letter.
“Our Landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that Bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone.”
Luckily, he never had to transmit it.
The second lucky break the Allies had was Rupert, a 4-foot-tall parachute dummy designed as a decoy. Rupert’s head and feet were dense rubber. His “body” had a cotton/canvas uniform stuffed with straw and rags. Fitted with a web harness and white silk parachute, Rupert received a painted-on human face.
About 500 Rupert paradummies were dropped out of airplanes away from the actual Allied drop zones. A small number of real soldiers jumped with the dummies and played recordings of gunfire, yelling, marching and explosions to lure Germans away from the invasion beaches.
Hundreds of German troops fell for the ruse.
The third and most compelling stroke of luck was Adolf Hitler himself. He had overall command of all tank units in the Third Reich. No one could move them without his express approval.
On June 5, 1944, he couldn’t calm down. The Russians were a little more than 400 miles from Berlin, a Western Front invasion was pending, and he needed to rest. So, just after midnight, Hitler took some sleeping pills and went to bed. He was certain the Allies would invade at the Pas de Calais when the weather was better. June 5 had been a stormy day in France, and he wanted to relax.
When the invasion landings started, Hitler’s generals thought it was a diversion. Confused by the rubber dummies, they wanted better information before disturbing the Fuhrer.
Field Marshal Gerd von Rundstedt, the German commander of all army groups on the Western Front, wasn’t confused. If there was a paratrooper diversion, and now troops coming ashore, it had to be for a reason.
He urgently called Berlin for permission to utilize the nearby tank units. He was refused by Gen. Alfred Jodl, chief of the General Staff for the Third Reich. Because of Hitler’s temperamental outbursts and instant demotions of generals giving him any sort of bad news, Jodl informed Rundstedt that the fuhrer was not to be disturbed.
Hitler didn’t wake up until about 4 p.m. By then it was too late. Some 175,000 Allied troops had come ashore against roughly 10,000 Germans. Rommel raced back to the front to try to regroup the German forces while Hitler ranted, raved then finally released the tank units. But the Allied beachhead was already firmly established.
All these events delayed the Germans for more than 12 hours and helped cement our freedom from tyranny.
So, on this 79th anniversary of D-Day, remember our servicemen and their sacrifices made on that Tuesday long ago. Watch the 1962 epic war film “The Longest Day” based on Cornelius Ryan’s book of the same name. All the actors are native to each participating country and speak in their own language. This black-and-white movie is a historically accurate re-creation of the events of D-Day made just 17 years after the actual event.
Read “The Bedford Boys” for the story of sacrifice by a group of young men from small-town Virginia, many of whom didn’t even make it ashore in the first assault wave.
See the first 20 minutes of “Saving Private Ryan” to experience the most realistic action of the D-Day beach invasion that pulls no punches with the real horrors of war.
And finally, when you pray, give thanks to God for birthdays, rubber dummies and sleeping pills.
John Lohman, a retiree, is an Allen County resident.