For decades now I’ve enjoyed meeting the numerous amazing people of my hometown.
You might call me a “people person” – and some do. I do love people!
I love every person who shares their story with me from whatever background … be it ethnic, religious, business or personal.
I’ve been afforded opportunities I would’ve never dreamed of enjoying without the connection to their trust in my life partner and husband, Mayor Tom Henry.
Walking this journey by Tom’s side has been something I’ll never forget – as well as the kindness, the embraces and sincere love shown to us by so many.
The pride I’ve felt in my husband and his love for this community are something both of our families have celebrated since he first took office as the 3rd District City Council member in 1984.
Through his more than 35 years as a dedicated public servant, I’ve watched, along with all of you, the undeniable accomplishments of Tom’s work here in the second largest city in Indiana.
We are the talk of the state and of the Midwest as well.
He announced earlier this year his desire to serve an unprecedented fifth term as your mayor. I spoke with Tom at great length about our future together, as well as the future of Fort Wayne.
However, COVID-19 has affected us all at one time or another during his current fourth term.
There are ever-evolving projects and incentives being postponed by supply chain issues and labor shortages.
Tom and I agreed it was vital he oversee these projects to their fruition.
At that time I understood his sincere passion to see things through.
That is why I introduced him at his announcement to ask the voters of Fort Wayne to elect him to a fifth term.
As with most plans we make on our own, there comes a time when bumps in the road try to channel us in a different direction.
It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Admittedly, this is not really a bump but rather a huge pothole.
I have spoken with family members and many close friends, all of whom have asked about my future health care plans, as well as our plans for our thriving and prosperous hometown.
I have vowed to fight this diagnosis with everything I can muster and have a team of providers who tell me I can and will do this with great success.
My family and Tom’s have had a front seat in witnessing my stubborn nature to achieve what I want from life.
I promise to give this very personal battle my all.
It is in that vein that Tom and I talked about our future, our passions and our love for this city.
I continue to encourage him now, as I did before, to move forward with his plan to ask the voters for a final chance to finish his dream.
I know he’s worried about me, and he has vacillated about continuing to run.
But, honestly, can you tell me who could accomplish this better than my husband, the best mayor this city has ever known?
I may not see you for awhile because of my compromised immunity and COVID still lurking around every corner.
But I promise I’ll be there with you to enjoy all of the rich blessings God has bestowed on all of us as members of this very special place we call home, our beloved Fort Wayne.