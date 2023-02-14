I came to northeast Indiana in 1957. At that time the rivers, including in Fort Wayne, were regarded as nothing much more than useful sewers, whose banks were treated as convenient dumping grounds and which nicer developments avoided. Floodplain rules were virtually nonexistent.
The years have brought a lot of progress and changes in attitude. Fort Wayne is to be congratulated on many river-enhancing and -preserving projects. Prominent among these are Headwaters Park, Promenade Park and the ever-growing trails system, with its core using the riverbanks of Fort Wayne whenever possible.
The increased interest in, use of and appreciation of the rivers is a huge plus on the whole.
However, there are cases where the highest and best use of the land is to leave it as natural as possible, with minimal man-made invasion. The land at the southwest corner of Spy Run Avenue Extended and Parnell Avenue is a case in point.
This land is largely a flood plain, ecologically significant and beneficial as it is. The Rivergreenway trail running through it is an appropriate and long-standing use.
As a past member of the board of the Greenway Consortium, it is a lifelong interest of mine to try to identify places where otherwise unusable areas can be linked together to form trails for the public good. This place is an example.
Such green spaces are especially challenging to find then retain in heavily urbanized areas. It is also exceptionally valuable in such areas. It provides access to nature and to the outdoors otherwise not easily available to many city dwellers.
I find it disturbing that there is even thought of moving the trail, thereby displacing the public from use of a natural area along the river in favor of a poorly conceived for-profit scheme.
A lot has been said and written about the importance of making Indiana seem business friendly. This is by no means synonymous with letting any business apply pressure and be allowed to open in an unsuitable place.
It is very likely more long-term beneficial to the community, and friendly to high-quality and desirable businesses wanting to open here, when planners take great care to conserve unusual assets. These can contribute permanently to quality of life and the environment in this community, even if it involves upsetting plans which were not well researched or thought out in the first place.
It was poor judgment to purchase a piece of land that is visibly unsuitable, as well as zoned inappropriately, for an ambitious money-making project then believe this could be rewarded by having the rules bent or disregarded to favor it.
It would be equally poor judgment for the planning commission to go along with this and ignore long-term land use guidelines. It is great to encourage use of the rivers but in the right way in the right places.
Hopefully, this community can be forward thinking enough to recognize that retention of this as mostly a natural area can be an aspect of the city that helps make Fort Wayne unique.
My very serious suggestion is that this land, or the majority of it, become a riparian city park. I believe it is quite a long time since Fort Wayne has created a new park of any size. I believe there are many citizens who would be willing to contribute to help purchase it, as would I.
This park can be promoted and celebrated as a deliberate contrast to the many and excellent more manicured city parks. It does and will provide a different environment and experience than that provided by Promenade Park or Headwaters Park, the closest nearby parks along the rivers.
It can be Fort Wayne’s very visible and laudable commitment to the health of our rivers and the environment as opposed to simply wanting to make money off every inch of them.
Think about New York City. What if commercial interests were allowed to carve up Central Park for more hotels, apartments, office buildings and shops? I am sure many would be eager to do so.
It would hardly enhance New York’s image as a whole, let alone that of Manhattan.
Let’s hope Fort Wayne can take a page out of that book by deciding that the best development is no development right here and put the city’s name and reputation on it.
Alison R. Adams is a New Haven resident.