Fort Wayne is no stranger to helping refugees seeking safety.
In late 2021, the city welcomed dozens of Afghans in need of shelter. After decades of experience helping other refugee groups, the city was well-prepared to support these newcomers.
Now, as the anniversary of the first Afghan arrivals at Camp Atterbury passes, there is renewed interest in Indiana’s resettlement programs. To cope with growing populations and build upon its reputation as a national model for refugee integration, Fort Wayne authorities must develop sustainable infrastructure that supports refugee needs.
In 2007, federal authorities deemed the city an ideal location for resettlement due to its availability of housing and entry-level jobs. Fort Wayne responded to the resulting surge in refugee arrivals by building its health and community service infrastructure.
The city now has the second-largest refugee population in the state – after Indianapolis – and the largest population of Burmese refugees in the country. What began as a small group of Burmese refugees fleeing oppressive military rule in the 1990s has flourished into a community of more than 6,000 members.
Overall, about 2,800 refugees resettled in Allen County between 2008 and 2019, half of whom are now naturalized citizens. According to data from 2016, refugees in northeast Indiana earn a median household income of $31,400 and contribute significantly to the local labor force.
Despite these contributions, many refugees still face significant obstacles on their journey to self-sufficiency – ones local, state and federal leaders can address.
Barriers to resettlementNew research from the Indiana University Public Policy Institute’s Center for Research on Inclusion and Social Policy found that not knowing English is a primary barrier to community integration. As a result, language services are among the top needs of Indiana’s refugee population. While refugee agencies often provide English classes, they may conflict with refugees’ work and caregiving responsibilities.
These critical language skills are intertwined with nearly every aspect of resettlement, affecting refugees’ ability to find work and housing, access health care, even navigate immigration requirements.
Housing is often a first step for refugee resettlement. While resettlement agencies provide financial support for rent, this help typically only lasts the first 30 to 90 days after arrival. Once support ends, refugees may not be able to afford their lease or may fall prey to predatory landlords.
Even if refugees overcome language and housing barriers, finding and maintaining consistent employment poses another major challenge.
While many refugees quickly progress to white-collar jobs or entrepreneurship, they typically start at minimum-wage hourly positions. These jobs often do not pay enough to cover the costs of safe housing, household necessities or potential medical bills.
Inconsistent access to health insurance is a barrier unique to the American experience. For example, Indianapolis-based Congolese women interviewed expressed confusion about multiple state- and federal-level programs, including the Healthy Indiana Plan and local versions of Medicaid.
Acquiring a stable job with health care benefits also requires access to reliable transportation. Many refugees cannot afford a personal vehicle when they first arrive. Fort Wayne is designed for car owners, and relying on the city’s public transit for routine errands can lead to long travel times.
Existing research emphasizes the importance of social support for successful refugee integration. It helps newcomers better integrate into their communities and secure higher-paying jobs. It also allows women with domestic responsibilities – who are often excluded from opportunities outside their homes – to cope with daily stress.
Social service providers cited the absence of child care facilities and cultural differences as critical barriers to socialization.
They also pointed to a lack of cultural sensitivity widening the gap between service providers and receivers. For example, many refugees are unable to eat food provided by agencies because it may not be culturally or religiously appropriate or may simply make them sick as a result of dietary differences.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated all these barriers.
Low-skilled refugees are likely to be frontline workers, making them more vulnerable to losing their jobs and health care benefits during a pandemic. To ensure survival, they tended to focus their energy on basic needs such as income assistance rather than improving their language skills.
Improving integrationBarriers to achieving self-sufficiency affect not only refugees but the entire community. Government authorities and resettlement agencies should work together to ensure that refugees are given more time and autonomy to adjust to a new lifestyle.
One way to accomplish that goal is for local and state leaders to increase funding for refugee programs. Additional dollars can help organizations hire more staff, support clients for longer, and provide a wider scope of resettlement support.
Increased involvement, communication and coordination among all levels of service providers would also improve refugees’ experiences. Officials should prioritize local research on the barriers and successes of refugee integration to understand how best to serve them.
Owning a personal vehicle greatly increases a person’s independence, but there must be necessary financial and language support to facilitate this. Government-funded agencies are required by law to provide interpretation services but are often uninformed about the requirements. Raising awareness can change that.
Resettlement workers recently rallied to get Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles to provide foreign language services. Unfortunately, few other agencies followed suit.
To support refugees who do not own a vehicle, resettlement agencies should invest more time helping them understand Fort Wayne’s Citilink bus system. Citilink currently provides translations of its system maps in English, Spanish and Burmese in response to the city’s predominant language needs.
Having transportation options can increase access to job opportunities. Still, those jobs may not provide economic stability and fulfill refugees’ needs. Therefore, access to education and vocational training should be a priority.
Indiana University’s and Purdue University’s Fort Wayne campuses have demonstrated commitment to this goal by offering educational programs such as Professors and Pathways, which provides inclusive financial literacy courses.
Finally, service providers must educate refugees on navigating the health insurance and health provider marketplace.
Likewise, the local health care industry must make the process more transparent and accessible through translation services and cultural sensitivity training for health care teams.
Mayor Tom Henry has been vocal about issues with the relocation process and the lack of resources available for incoming refugees on many occasions. Despite these challenges, Fort Wayne remains a national example on how to support a thriving refugee community.
Deliberate local research, better partnerships and consistent funding can help the city continue improving its services for those in need.