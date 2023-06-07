Fort Wayne’s greatest ambassador will turn 100 years old just two years from now.
The diplomat of which I write is not a person but rather a radio station whose rapid-fire nickname sounds like the two words you would use if you were sitting astride a racehorse demanding it stop right away: “Whoa-whoa.”
WOWO Radio, once known rightly as “the voice of a thousand Main Streets” because of its colossal 50,000 watts of power, is the iconic brand known around the nation as the single most-recognized name associated with Fort Wayne.
WOWO officially went on the air March 31, 1925, and throughout the years comprising its near-centennial wingspan was located at various places on both the AM and FM dials – finally settling most famously at 1190 AM in 1941, the year America entered World War II.
The station was birthed on the second floor of downtown’s old Main Street Auto Supply store in a kind of promotion gig to encourage early listeners to purchase what was then called a Dayfan radio. Strange name, but it worked.
Though a mere 500 watts when it first went on the air when Calvin Coolidge was president, WOWO was an immediate hit with people in Fort Wayne. Offers poured in for purchase of radios.
A salesman at Main Auto Supply, Kneale Ross, is in one sense the co-founder of WOWO because it was his idea to convince the store’s owner, Fred Zieg, to invest $150 to construct a station on the second floor of the shop. Zieg embraced the idea, and the station went on the air, then located at 213 Main St.
But what to name the new station in the early days of primitive American radio?
One of the people who loved listening suggested the slogan “Wayne Offers Wonderful Opportunities” – and that clever phrase became the famous call letters W-O-W-O.
Who would have guessed that from that humble beginning would grow one of the most famous radio stations in American history, and one of only a handful of the most beloved stations in all of the nation?
In the 1930s, WOWO was the first station to broadcast a basketball game. It pioneered many other firsts, later copied by other stations.
A wonderful Indiana history journal, “Traces,” helped me learn more about the station’s fascinating history.
I write this column with a giant valentine in my soul for WOWO because, in a very real sense, I spent part of my growing-up years at the fourth-floor station at the corner of Wayne and Harrison streets.
When I was a freshman in high school, the Boy Scouts of America offered a program called the Explorers.
The goal was to partner students with Fort Wayne businesses and nonprofits, allowing students to explore how those institutions actually worked, and thereby giving students hands-on training and real-life experience.
I had begun working in Fort Wayne TV when I was a boy, and connecting with WOWO was a treasured next step.
WOWO allowed a group of us to produce, write, design, host and arrange an every-Sunday-night radio program called “Mikeside” (as in at the side of a microphone). Our circle from around Fort Wayne and neighboring metro communities worked together, and the program was a hit.
We became friends and comrades, and the program lasted far beyond a single academic year.
Along the way, the people at WOWO helped shape our careers and our lives.
They loved having the rising generation of young men and women among them on a regular basis. They treated us like colleagues, and many members of the WOWO team became mentors and life coaches for those of us who envisioned professions in journalism, entertainment and radio itself.
WOWO leaders such as Dick MacDonald cared deeply about shaping the next generation of broadcast journalists.
That was an iconic and electric era for WOWO, the 1970s and ’80s, and to be a part of that remarkably creative environment was the thrill of a lifetime.
We befriended Bob Sievers and Jay Gould, who hosted “The Little Red Barn,” replete each morning with a familiar theme song by Nancy Lee and the Hilltoppers – whose leader Sam DeVincent was not only a talented and canny arranger but also a scholar of American popular music.
Sievers worked his entire, expansive career at WOWO, beginning in December 1932 when he was still a freshman at South Side High School on Calhoun Street. He may have been the most popular radio announcer in Indiana history, and because of WOWO’s enormous global reach, Sievers told me he used to receive letters from farmers in Scandinavia who listened to his program.
He always found time to ask listeners whether they would help locate a lost pet. He was gifted with uncommon grace, using the term “friends” over and over again, as if he lived next door.
After Bob closed his show each day, the midmorning program was hosted by the silken-voiced Jack Underwood, whose smooth, dulcet tones and style were reassuring, genial and as soft on the ears as a rainy Irish morning.
When Jack finished his program, and to guide listeners for what became known as “happy go-home time,” young Chris Roberts, whose sonorous, spirited voice was like 10 miles of gravel road, spun Top 40 records and never missed a beat, creating a landscape of sound that swept you across the afternoon and into the early evening hours – a true pro and gifted disc jockey.
Chris once told me he saw the Beatles on their first American tour in Cleveland, and the idea of sound systems was so primitive that the Beatles merely relied on the Cleveland stadium’s regular P.A. system to project their path-breaking music. Chris had that era’s music in his DNA.
In the evenings, Ron Gregory picked up the mantle, guiding listeners through the close of the day, and always animating his show with a crackling humor and matchless good cheer that was invincible and incorrigible.
The day’s lineup at WOWO in those years was like joining your best friends for coffee and a Karen’s Kitchen doughnut – familiar, informal, entertaining, excellent.
And around the clock, WOWO’s newscasters built a colossus of great radio journalism: Linda Buskirk, Victor Locke, Jerry Hoffman, Ken Schurb and so many other talented writers and broadcasters.
Art Saltsberg’s commitment to great sports journalism became a hallmark, and his “Sports Talk” program with co-host Dean Pantazi reached rightful, emblematic status of peerless quality. Art was at WOWO for 50 years and is part of the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Sprinkled throughout the day were weather updates from Earl Finkle, multiple references to WOWO’s “world famous fire escape,” and the seeding of a love for Komet hockey anchored and animated by the expertise and tireless passion of announcer Bob Chase.
The soundscape of Fort Wayne was definitively defined and guided by a radio station that never seemed to lose the common touch – from “Penny Pitch” at Christmastime to “The Hoosier Hop” dances across the decades to “The Man on the Street” interviews. WOWO was like a friend and favorite neighbor across the garden gate.
When I first came to the station, it ran a tuneful jingle that went: “First Thing in the Morning I Tune into You, I’m a WOWO people. In the country or the city, it’s a great place to be.”
It was a clever little ditty that sought to capture the natural rapport and connection between listeners and the station. It was authentically felt.
If you were from northeast Indiana or northwest Ohio or southern and lower Michigan, you knew what being a WOWO person meant.
You counted on the station to tell you about school and business closings related to bad weather. You knew you could count on WOWO for farm and agriculture news and heating-degree days. Above all, you trusted the WOWO team and what they were conveying.
Their integrity was the coin of the realm. It was elegant diplomacy of a remarkable order and era.
Our soon-to-be-centenarian ambassador WOWO embodies the best of the Midwest: borne of a genuine community love and concern, and seeded in the nourishing goodness of the place we called home. It is as deep and rich as the Hoosier soil, from the good earth up.
Timothy S. Goeglein lives in northern Virginia and is a native of Fort Wayne.