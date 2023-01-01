In 1922, a group of community leaders founded the Fort Wayne Foundation. One hundred years later, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has concluded an extraordinary year of reflection, recognition and celebration.
A century of existence is certainly a milestone rarely achieved, and 2022 was both humbling and amazing as we reflected on legacy – especially the legacies passed down from those who came before us and the legacies we pass down to those who will come after us.
We kicked off the yearlong celebration in early January at the Grand Wayne Center with a new logo and the launch of our community-based Let’s Rise! Vision Plan. The plan features five “pillars” with the goal of connecting people and resources to build a more vibrant community. Those five pillars are:
Connected Community: We affect change in our community by being an advocate for the underserved, instilling pride and building relationships to create a sense of belonging.
Inspiring Places: We provide resources and support to create a community filled with spaces that engage, connect and energize residents and visitors.
Everyone’s Economy: We help create an economy where every citizen has the opportunity for upward mobility, increased security, and is motivated to achieve their goals.
Lifelong Learning: We work to build a culture of lifelong learning that helps people flourish while strengthening our workforce and increasing resiliency.
Healthy Mind and Body: We help each person in our community feel mentally and physically healthy, with access to tools and resources to reach their highest potential.
We then celebrated five nonprofits, one representing each pillar, with a surprise grant of $20,000 each to help further their impact in the community.
Throughout the year, The Journal Gazette provided space for columns by community leaders Howard Chapman, Justin Clupper, Harriett Inskeep, Heather Schoegler and others who shared their thoughtful reflections on the Community Foundation and its impact on them personally, as well as our community. We extend a big thank you to each of them.
On June 2, our official birthday, we received a proclamation from Mayor Tom Henry, who declared the day “Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne Day.” We celebrated 22 groups with grants totaling $100,000 through our new “Because We Love Our Community” program. We are especially excited about this program, mainly because prior to it, many in the room didn’t know us and we didn’t know them.
In September, we celebrated our donors and community leaders during a donor appreciation event hosted superbly by the Embassy Theatre. We recognized three people – Fort Wayne United’s Iric Headley, former Community Foundation board member Rob Patrick, and attorney George Bewley (posthumously) – with the Paul Clarke Visionary Award, our most prestigious honor. So much fun!
And now to our final initiative of the year.
On Dec. 21, we capped off our centennial year with the launch of a Community Dashboard that can be accessed at our website, cfgfw.org.
The dashboard contains aggregated local, state and national data detailing key indicators that tie to work and initiatives identified within the five pillars of the Community Foundation’s Let’s Rise! Vision Plan.
The dashboard also includes survey responses from individuals throughout the county and is designed to help understand where we are, measure the progress our community is making, where improvements are needed and potential direction for the future.
A special thank you to the team at Transform Consulting Group in Wabash and local consultant Andy Downs, who did the heavy lifting in research and development of key indicators related to our five pillars and the evaluation of that data.
The dashboard puts a tremendous amount of publicly available and proprietary information in a single place and will be updated regularly in the years to come. In addition to measuring how we are doing, we believe the data will be useful in a variety of ways, including to organizations evaluating programs and services or writing carefully researched proposals.
We also believe this information will be useful to people wanting to learn more about our wonderful community.
It has been an extraordinary year as our 100th anniversary comes to an end and we turn our sights toward the next 100 years. Many thanks to all who have joined us in celebration and especially to our board of directors past and present, our donors and volunteers past and present, our professional staff, and all of you working to make our community such a special place.
Onward!
Brad Little is CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.