Every morning when I open my Facebook feed, Facebook asks me, “What’s on your mind today?”
What’s on my mind today is “Dilbert,” a comic strip that once was featured in more than 2,000 newspapers and today is featured in approximately none.
“Dilbert” was my favorite comic strip. It portrayed an innocent nerd engineer surrounded by platoons of incompetents and corporate kissers-up.
In other words, me.
And, I would guess, probably you.
I think there’s something in human nature that, when no one is looking, convinces each of us that the world would be a better place if only we were in charge.
But “Dilbert” is gone. The comic strip was dropped by most of civilized society after its creator, Scott Adams, released a podcast in which he characterized Black people as terrorists, suggested that white people should avoid contact with them and announced that he would no longer “help” them.
Adams says his words were misunderstood but, I fear, they were understood all too correctly.
“Dilbert” has always had a libertarian streak. One of the reasons I liked it is that it frequently forced me to laugh at my own self-righteous liberalism.
But there is a difference between being libertarian and being mean.
Adams’ descent into overt racism is, I’m afraid, all too symbolic of where our society is heading overall.
During the six decades or so that I have been an adult, our society has made great strides toward equality.
When I started my career as a newspaper reporter, women in the newsroom were relegated to the society section or to answering the phones, with the exception of a legendary hard-drinking police reporter. My employers had never hired a Black reporter or editor. Nor had the police department or the fire department. These institutions never hired women, either.
Over the years, at great cost to leaders of minority movements, that all changed, and it is still changing. When I watch the television news each evening, I am impressed with the variety of races and cultures displayed by the staffs of our news organizations.
But it is also becoming increasingly evident that racism is becoming once again acceptable in our public life.
Tucker Carlson is the most popular commentator on television, and he continually suggests that white people are being discriminated against by inferior races. Most recently, he has “only been asking” whether the train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, would have been taken more seriously had it occurred in Detroit.
Elon Musk weighs in with the suggestion that the news media is prejudiced against whites and Asians.
Adams, Carlson and Musk all have a constitutional right to free speech. That doesn’t mean the rest of us have to condone it.
Bill Wineke was a reporter and columnist for 45 years at the Wisconsin State Journal.