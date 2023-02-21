Have you ever given serious thought to the phenomenon of having a garage sale? Of sitting in your own garage, which has oil all over the floor and soiled garden implements hanging all over the place, selling people the stuff from your house that you have accumulated and don’t need or want anymore?
Doesn’t that strike you as a bit odd?
It’s a familiar exercise. First, you make the decision to participate in the neighborhood garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. Why not? The association is going to pay for the advertising, so you might as well take advantage of it.
Next, you convince yourself that this is a great time to get rid of all the stuff you no longer have any use for and some of which you have no idea why you bought in the first place.
George Carlin had a wonderful monologue about our stuff and how we move it from place to place, guard it – building houses around it – brag that we have more stuff than others, and judge our self-worth by the stuff we own. And finally, at death, we have to move on without our stuff.
Having made the decision to participate in the sale, you scrounge around closets and basements for stuff that you no longer want or need. You perform mental gymnastics over some of the items, actually fondling them and thinking you really don’t want to part with them, but you know it is time for them to go.
The designer clock your best man gave you for a wedding present, the pair of ski pants you bought 15 years ago when you were still in your prime and able to ski, the electric skillet which was so inventive.
On and on you go, tears in your eyes as you part with your beloved stuff.
The garage is now filled with card tables covered with the prized kitchen clock you’re getting rid of, five bud vases, four bouquet vases, at least one statue of Santa Claus without a nose and many more miscellaneous items.
The next day, the garage sale is not supposed to start until 9 a.m., but at 8 a.m. cars swarm the neighborhood, so you’d better open your garage door. Sitting there all day, you’re a little uncomfortable when strangers handle this perfectly good table lamp, project a distasteful look, then put it back down.
One fella says to his wife, “What about this lamp?”
“That awful thing?” she answers. “Heavens no!”
And so the day goes. People buy this and that and you earn a small sum of money, selling for pittance items you paid a lot for.
Finally, the day is over. You have made a little cash and, wandering around the neighborhood, buying the neighbors’ cast-offs, you hope you have earned more than you spent. You close your garage door and think, “What in the world am I going to do with all this stuff that didn’t sell? That stained skillet, the ski pants, even after I had reduced them each to 50 cents after lunch. None of those knick-knacks went, even when I marked “free” on them.
And here, I think, is the epiphany of the garage sale: Watching other people’s reactions to all of these objects you had once cherished now changes your own opinion of them. “Hmmm. I’ll call Tom and see if I can use his truck tomorrow to take this stuff to the Salvation Army. Maybe they can get rid of it.”
The next day, you run into many of your neighbors at the Salvation Army, and you are all a little embarrassed. But at least your house now has more space so you can go out and buy yourself more stuff that you’ll cherish until a couple years from now when your neighborhood has another garage sale.
George Carlin had it right.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.