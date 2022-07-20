How is it that we are willing to spend up to $350 million dollars on a jail without seeking a second opinion? It seems we don’t expect much due diligence when it comes to spending public money.
If one doctor says you need surgery, most people go and get a second opinion. That is a prudent precaution.
The Allen County Commissioners hired Elevatus Architecture to do a study of options for remodeling the existing jail or building a new jail to reduce acknowledged overcrowding. They only charged $5,000 for their 120-page study. Sounds like a good deal.
The only problem is that they build jails. That is their business. They are not a consultant that explores other possibilities such as reducing the jail population. Alternatives such as pretrial diversion, eliminating cash bail and bail-reducing programs, more split sentencing, work release and wider community corrections possibilities, to name a few.
Again, Elevatus builds jails. Their focus is very narrow.
To determine other ways to deal with overcrowding, Allen County needs to hire another type of consultant such as the VERA Institute of Justice. These consultants are paid to analyze other options available as alternatives to incarceration.
Elevatus makes its money on the architectural fees involved in any designed construction. They are to be paid 3.145% of the total construction contract. That could range up to $11 million in fees. Where is the second opinion?
Other consultants likely will cost more than $5,000 on the front end. So, let’s spend some money up front for that valued second opinion.
We also have an acknowledged societal problem with what to do with criminals who have mental illnesses. Presently, we are dealing with the problem by housing them in jail. Commissioner Nelson Peters says 20% of current jail inmates have severe mental problems. Sheriff David Gladieux says 60% of the jail population requires psychotropic drugs.
An outside consultant could offer advice on how to deal with these members of the jail population. This consultant could be funded locally through various community foundation grants and contributions, as well as some funding from Allen County.
We need to find another means of bringing lawbreakers back to the societal fold. We can rehabilitate many of them if we go about it in a concentrated and informed manner.
We seem to automatically fall back on our old “you do the crime; you do the time” adage. If your child does something wrong, you correct them, you don’t beat them. Incarceration isn’t the only option available to us.
Certainly, everyone deserves a chance to improve their behavior. Our goal should not be to keep building jails. Our goal should be to allow people to get back on track with their lives if they have misstepped. Isn’t that what is really necessary?
Now is the time to do something different. Chances are it will move us down the road to a better community for all in the long term.
Our first step is to reduce overcrowding by setting a community goal of reducing the Allen County Jail population.
Do a jail population census monitored by the Superior Court judges. This will identify who is incarcerated for what charge and for what length of time.
Once we have a handle on who is in jail and for how long, we can proceed.
I would propose that our goal is to reduce the jail population to 592 in one year. That means a communitywide effort to free 119 inmates presently held there.
As of a report from the sheriff on May 11, 2022, there were 790 prisoners in the jail. Of that number, there were 166 people returned to jail for probation violations and there were 135 people sentenced for a Level 6 felony. (Level 6 is the least serious of felonies. Level 6 felonies call for prison terms between six months and 234 years. The crimes at Level 6 are theft, auto theft, fraud, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, and two or more DUIs within five years).
The total of probation violators and Level 6 felons is 301 possibilities. I propose we figure out how to give 119 people in this group a means of being freed early.
That’s it. A one-time “get out of jail free” card to low-risk lawbreakers would immediately solve our overcrowding problem.
This relatively quick fix would meet the federal judge’s mandate to reduce the jail population, advance the safety of inmates per the judge’s orders, allow the sheriff to staff better until more jailers are secured and reduce pressure on overcrowding for the long term.
Then we should gather a working team from as many relevant areas as possible and work together to develop long-term strategies for solving the problem. Everyone has a unique insight into how it might work better for all.
Let’s tap the community mind and work our way forward to a better and more secure world for all.
Sean Collentine of Fort Wayne is a father, grandfather, husband and concerned citizen.