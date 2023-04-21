I know it’s hard to believe, but there is a book titled “The Doll That Ate Its Mother.” Honestly. I saw it a couple years ago on the book rack of a market in Illinois.
It amazed me so much that I passed by it twice just to make sure my eyes weren’t deceiving me, then I laughed all the way down the spaghetti and macaroni aisle, chuckled through the lentils and legumes, and was still smiling when I got to the frozen foods. The cover was all black and had a hideous picture of a doll with blood on its face. The doll that ate its mother? Gimme a break.
But it did start me thinking about something I’ve known for a long time but have been afraid to admit. It is not a politically correct thought, but here it is: In spite of the adage that states “You can’t tell a book by its cover,” that is just not true. That’s why books have covers, to tell you something about what’s inside!
For instance, if you see a book whose cover has a picture of a woman wearing spike heels, garter belt and a leather brassiere, and she’s holding a whip, chances are that woman is up to no good, and the book is going to tell you about the no-good that she’s up to!
On the other hand, if you see a book with Peter Rabbit on the cover, chances are you are going to read about Mr. MacGregor, the garden patch, and many other warm and fuzzy things. Right?
Now, I realize the adage really means you can’t judge people by their outward appearances; but I contend that, just like books, you can tell a lot about people by their covers. People choose the exterior trappings they carry throughout life as carefully as a publisher chooses a book cover. People do give you different messages through their attire and deportment.
What message does a poorly groomed, unkempt person deliver to you? You don’t have to be rich in America to have good grooming. However, if a person is down on their luck, perhaps homeless, poor grooming might give you a hint of their misfortune.
What volumes can you read into the carefree appearance of a blue-jean-clad lad? Of course, now that ripped and torn blue jeans are all the vogue, those jeans might not tell you very much. Yet if the lad has combed hair, a clean face, and relatively good posture, that tells you he’s probably pretty harmless. If he’s really a mess, with his bare stomach sticking out and a knife stuck in his jeans, I’d avoid irritating him.
On the other hand, are you ever afraid you’ll be mugged when you pass a neatly dressed woman in her 60s who has just had her tightly permed hair tinted blue at the beauty shop? Does her outward appearance speak to you? What tales does a slovenly, sloppy man or woman spin for you? What are your guesses about them? They might be very wealthy or successful, but their appearance does speak about their attitude.
Furthermore, when I was a child, I was taught that only gypsies had tattoos and had their ears pierced for earrings! Honestly! What a sin those things seemed to be, and now they are totally in vogue.
The covers of our life-books do get tattered and worn. The illustrations on them change and indicate the metamorphoses of attitude. Good and bad events change the tint of the color, and emotions dull or brighten the intensity. Our facades are not as deceiving as we would like them to be. The fact is that to a great extent, you can tell a book by its cover.
Excuse me now. Think I’ll go wash my face.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.