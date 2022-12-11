The people saying we need better civics education in our schools are missing the boat.
We certainly need our younger citizens to come to voting age with a solid basic knowledge of our government structure, the system of checks and balances, and how voting for executive and legislative representatives works. That is true.
The missing piece is that we need continuing education, lifelong ongoing information about government and governing, politics and politicians. And we’re not getting it.
We haven’t had it at least since the 1970s when election reporting changed. As a result, people in general have all sorts of misgivings, misunderstandings, blank spots and pipe dreams in their heads.
It’s a gummed-up, tangled, misunderstood, choked-off mess that enters our minds when we use or even hear the words “government,” “governing,” “politics” and “politicians.” We’re a long, long way from clear-sighted, all of us. Any of us.
We need ongoing information about what government does day in and day out, what government workers are doing on the ground, at their desks, on their telephones, at their meetings.
We need ongoing information about how and how much our elected officials (that’s what successful politicians become, you know) interact with those people who implement governing on our behalf and how they put what they learn about the actual operations of government into use in their work as legislators and executives.
Instead, we get one of two things, with occasional, unsatisfying doses of a third.
1) Nothing at all. Millions of people work daily in local, state and federal government jobs created to meet our needs, and no attention is ever paid to the challenges they face, what works, what doesn’t and what is being done to make things work better. This knowledge gap is serious and needs to be addressed.
2) Horse race election coverage, which never ends. One election wraps up, and media attention turns to the next race. “News” is reported only for how it affects the upcoming election. Policy and governance are largely ignored.
For a summary of what’s wrong with media reliance on this type of political coverage, the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center and the Carnegie-Knight Initiative offer The Journalist’s Resource, a reliable source of research on all things journalism. Here’s the summary:
“Academic research finds that horse race reporting is linked to:
• Distrust in politicians.
• Distrust of news outlets.
• An uninformed electorate.
• Inaccurate reporting of opinion poll data.”
3) The occasional third is “he said-she said” reporting of naturally nuanced situations reduced to “controversies” where conventional reporting pits (usually) an outsider against an insider.
We can anticipate more distrust of both politicians and news outlets to result here, and we must expect an uninformed electorate, too, because insufficient effort is made to address nuance and provide context. Where is the exploration of efforts, which may well be cooperative, to solve the problem?
This line of thinking can come off as a rant, a whine or a descent into despair, but what it needs to be is a plea.
Each one of us can buck these trends.
In addition, Fort Wayne is fortunate to still have a local and locally owned daily newspaper that you may not think is perfect but has demonstrated the ability to produce the kind of context-providing, process-aware coverage of local government at work that we need.
All we need is more of it, day after day after day!
And as consumers of information, we can ask for and respond positively to the good stuff, see the horse race and he said-she said stuff for what it is and demand to know the whole story. We can subscribe to government newsletters, attend public meetings (or watch them on access television), get involved in neighborhood meetings that will expose us to many public employees at work and learn, learn, learn.
It’s not that hard to hook into the local government ecosystem. State government is a bigger challenge, and federal government the biggest. But the same principles apply toward the same goals: Clearer understanding, leading to more effective relations with better, more accountable government.
The payoff will be worth it.
Connie Haas Zuber is a retired local journalist and executive director of ARCH Inc.