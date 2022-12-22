Whenever a pedestrian trail is built in Fort Wayne, it becomes so popular that one wonders how we survived without it.
The success lies in the ability for people to enjoy the outdoors from the convenience of their neighborhood. New trails added link people in neighborhoods that didn’t have a safe way to the city’s extensive trail system.
It is also becoming apparent that a well-used trail can be taken away from the public when a private enterprise eyes that public property for its personal use. Such is the case with the Rivergreenway trail that runs along the St. Joseph River on the southwest corner of Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended.
Three years ago, River City Ventures’ proposal for the development of the location (which includes the use of Fort Wayne Parks Department property for private docks) was determined to be unsafe. City officials turned it down because the number of people crossing the trail to docks would make the Rivergreenway unsafe.
Nothing has changed, yet now the City of Fort Wayne wants to make this work. River City Ventures is asking the Plan Commission to rezone the property.
If successful, Steve McDaniel, director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, says the parks would start the process to negotiate an agreement for access to the river.
River City Ventures’ plan of development includes five docks on city park property for private use only along this section of the river where the Rivergreenway trail runs.
Each boat has room for 15 passengers. With five boats in operation, there could be 75 people waiting to get on the boats in this area and 75 people getting off the boats at the same time every hour.
In this section of the Rivergreenway, there isn’t much space between the trail and the river. There are also five blind spots and entries from both ends are down a hill.
People would be standing on the trail waiting to get on the boats because there would be nowhere else to stand. This would cause congestion and safety issues, making it hard to use the trail as intended.
Closing this section to trail users is a possibility to make way for this development. At a recent site visit by city officials, it was suggested the riverside trail could be closed off and moved to an on-street location.
Currently, this section of the trail offers a safe passage under the Parnell Avenue bridge and into Johnny Appleseed Park. It is a trail well-used by pedestrians, commuters, dog walkers, families and Turnstone participants traveling in wheelchairs. The section of the trail that continues down Spy Run Extended does not offer a crosswalk or curb cuts to help with crossing this busy road.
Development of this southwest corner will add more traffic to the Parnell area. If there is an event at the Coliseum, efforts to cross Parnell will become more dangerous.
A couple of summers ago, a pedestrian using the Pufferbelly Trail was hit and killed while crossing Carroll Road. Why is the Rivergreenway willing to take away a safe crossing that already exists and place pedestrians at risk in exchange for the city giving away city park property to a private business? The public will not have access to these docks unless they pay for the boat rides.
The city says we need to take advantage of all riverfront development. This section is already developed for riverfront activity. It is not a section where a private business is making money, but it is a well-used pedestrian trail.
The city’s planned riverfront development is from Guldlin Park to Lawton Park. Beyond these parks, you run into established neighborhoods whose residents don’t want the noise that will come from these party boats well into the summer nights.
River City Ventures is not a new business; it is a business that is relocating so it is already bringing the benefits of its service. It is also a business that will continue to succeed if the docks are placed elsewhere.
If the city wants to give away park property, why not let it continue out of Guldlin Park where it has been operating?
Adding docks there wouldn’t interfere with a pedestrian trail.
Or it could go back to where it originated at River City near the Tecumseh Street bridge. There are many other possible locations.
I wonder about the backstory to the giving away of city park property for private use. One would think city officials would have the public’s best interest at heart.
I guess, in a naïve way, I am saying, please do not permit the use of city park property for the proposed private docks at the expense of the public’s use of this trail. Let’s hope the Plan Commission decides to stand up for what’s best for the Fort Wayne community and future trail users.
Cathie Rowand of Fort Wayne is a retired Journal Gazette photographer.