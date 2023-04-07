“So, the question is not whether we will be extremist but what kind of extremist we will be. Will we be extremists for hate or will we be extremists for love? Will we be extremists for the preservation of injustice – or will we be extremists for the cause of justice? In that dramatic scene on Calvary’s hill, three men were crucified. We must not forget that all three were crucified for the same crime – the crime of extremism. Two were extremists for immorality, and thusly fell below their environment. The other, Jesus Christ, was an extremist for love, truth and goodness, and thereby rose above his environment. So, after all, maybe the South, the nation and the world are in dire need of extremists.”
– Martin Luther King Jr.
Good Friday, 1963
This year marks 60 years since Dr. King wrote his famous “Letter from A Birmingham Jail” after being arrested for participating in a nonviolent demonstration against the ungodly policy of segregation.
It was in response to eight white “liberal” clergy’s contention that his actions brought unwarranted attention, and their united suggestion was that he should simply give his patience an extension.
In other words, he deserved to be in jail because he was guilty of raising hell instead of waiting for the races to somehow magically gel. He deserved to be in jail because reasonable people understood, like Gandhi, that good travels like a snail.
He deserved to be incarcerated because they were adhering to a perverted view of theology that for years had been contaminated. They were ministers who had been ordained but were more interested in seeing the status quo maintained.
They were nearing the end of Holy Week, yet their commitment to justice and equality was undeniably weak. They failed to see the irony of having Dr. King arrested on the very day that Christian liberation was requested, and to secure it Jesus would give his life as the ultimate investment.
There is no denying the reality that a great deal of progress has been made since that Good Friday on race, but the contemporary church is still struggling with how to define its most fundamental tenet called grace.
We keep shutting people out if we don’t understand or agree with their relational route. We keep denying full access to those who are homeless or fail to have a permanent mailing address.
We keep claiming passage on salvation and redemptive boats, but on Election Day far too many cast counterproductive votes.
It is the height of hypocrisy to sing “The Old Rugged Cross” yet ignore when the less fortunate suffer loss. It is disingenuous to declare that “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power,” then support policies that keep the poor in a position where their hopes can never flower.
God cannot be pleased that on the holiest weekend on the calendar (from the Christian perspective) the churches’ brand of compassion seems overwhelmingly defective. And I hear somebody thinking, “But our church sent some agency a donation,” but you are unable to point to a single instance where you provided some personal affirmation.
While on the cross, Christ not only offered his listeners some fundamental forgiveness advice, he paused long enough to give a convicted thief an express pass to paradise.
This letter from jail on Good Friday reminds us that long before Dr. King said, “I Have A Dream,” he declared that our nation and the world needed people who love in the extreme. That is how we will start being judged as authentic – by showing one another that our level of concern is not just some passing gimmick.
There will always be those who seek to destroy our very existence, but we must use every chance at our disposal to display a sense of social persistence. The issue facing us in this turbulent season is not whether or not people need to be woke, but whether their brand of religion is already fundamentally a joke because they ignore the very words that he spoke.
It is the height of hypocrisy to celebrate the Resurrection when you have done very little to help those who are the victims of social and racial rejection. A simple “good morning” may be the mechanism God uses to lift the spirit of someone who’s in the middle of grief or mourning.
Just as surely as we believe Christ rose from the dead, he will hold us accountable for not actively engaging in efforts that cause unity and harmony to spread.
The Rev. Bill McGill is senior pastor at Imani Baptist Temple.