As people grow older, they get nostalgic and begin longing for the “good old days,” forgetting that many weren’t as good as they remember. On the other hand, there’s something to be said about the good old days, and I’m sorry many of the wonderful things about them simply didn’t endure, even though they worked.
I’m writing this as many of my generation, and a few subsequent generations, are leaving. I think if I went to my college reunion this year, we wouldn’t have enough people for a good poker game. Anyone younger than 60 lives in a different America than I knew.
Some might say it’s better, but I really don’t think so.
Today’s young people will never know what they missed, since they spend most of their time fooling around with one device or another, while real life passes them by. They say you learn by observing, and if the only thing you ever observe is a screen, you’re going to miss a big piece of life.
Things weren’t all peaches and cream during my childhood. The stock market crash of Oct. 29, 1929, signaled the end of an era of unprecedented, and lopsided, prosperity. Those times seem to mirror today with the increasingly uneven distribution of wealth affecting almost everyone.
There was also chaos in Europe following the end of the First World War, chaos that fueled the rise of dictators and the ambitions of the Japanese empire. The world economy ground to a halt, and the Great Depression took over the United States as well as Europe.
To add insult to injury, people in the plains states suffered through the worst drought in our history. When it was over, 2.5 million people had abandoned the Dust Bowl and headed west to California.
Ignorance, hatred and bigotry grew rapidly in the South and elsewhere. The KKK became a haven for the dregs of our society and our Black citizens suffered.
Despite that, to me those really were the “good old days” because life was so much simpler. We had fewer distractions, and if you had a steady job, you were in pretty good shape.
My neighborhood consisted almost entirely of 19th century immigrants from Europe: Germans, Irish, French, Italians, Polish and many, many Jews from each of those countries. The large Jewish community just north of us had a street market that extended for several blocks. You could buy a live chicken from a kosher butcher and, for a few pennies more, he would wring its neck, dip it in boiling water and pluck the feathers for you.
Everyone got along well because they shared the same background and goals: not much money, a strong work ethic and a determination to make a better life for their children. These immigrants made it a high priority to learn English as quickly as possible and took pride in that fact. Once they became citizens, and they all did, they were proud to call themselves Americans, and there were no hyphens before that word.
During my childhood and early adult years, the world witnessed some of the most relevant history our country has ever seen. We had the Great Depression, the aftermath of World War I, World War II, the wonderful, simplistic 1950s, the sometimes weird 1960s and 1970s, and the decade that witnessed just about the change of everything we knew, the 1980s.
That was the decade I think America started to take a turn for the worse, and it has never recovered.
Rather than condemn what happened after the ’70s, I think it will be much more positive to focus on what happened before. Unlike today, we didn’t have to deal with the hordes of the “perpetually offended” or the stupidity of political correctness.
We witnessed some remarkable progress in the human condition with the ruling in Roe vs. Wade and passage of the Civil Rights Act.
Not a single family in my neighborhood owned a car. If they needed to get somewhere, they took the streetcar or walked. Another thing that will really shock present generations is that not one of my neighbors had a telephone. In those days, your life revolved around your family, work, the neighborhood and a few excursions elsewhere.
There was no such thing as a supermarket; just about everything a family needed was sold by mom-and-pop stores. In the four-square block area of my immediate neighborhood, every street corner housed a store. The proprietors were our friends and neighbors, since most of the owners lived in apartments above their stores.
Kids could enjoy their childhood without constant and intrusive interference from parents. My mother never once visited my elementary school; I guess she didn’t think our teachers needed any advice from her.
I will grant you that our environment is much more dangerous today than in those days, so knowing where your child is is important. However, being alert does not mean smothering children and directing every facet of their lives.
The invention of television was still years away, and no one could have afforded one if they had been available. Our entertainment came from the movies, almost always on Saturdays, and from radio programs: “Amos and Andy,” “The Shadow,” “The FBI in Peace and War,” “Mr. First Nighter,” “The Adventures of Ellery Queen,” “Fibber McGee and Molly.” A lot of youngsters learned their grammar and pronunciation from those movies and radio programs, just like they do today from television.
Occasionally I find myself looking at today’s young people (which is pretty much everybody) and making fun of the way they dress: their spiked purple hair and some of their habits. Then I remember, that when I was young the fashion for men was to put their hair in highly greased (a little dab’ll do you) four-inch-high pompadours, wear pegged pants and get dressed in zoot suits. When I went to college, everyone wore white buck shoes, button-down shirts, and skinny ties, so I guess I should shut up about fashions.
When I hear that awful racket they call rap music, I remind myself of listening to Spike Jones and the City Slickers, a band that specialized in cowbells and other discordant instruments. I guess the lack of musical taste is multigenerational. On the other hand, we had Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Woody Herman, Tommy Dorsey, Guy Lombardo, Eddie Duchin and a host of other big bands that played real music.
Every neighborhood had its own elementary school, as ours did. Mine was only a three-minute walk from where I lived, and everyone went home for lunch. Busing was unheard of except out in the country. No cafeteria, no police presence, no guidance counselors, only our principal, her secretary and a janitor. How did we ever survive?
Today, I live across the street from an elementary school in a small apartment complex. A school bus picks up our neighbors’ children, drives across the street and lets them off. They also bring them home that way – a good example of your tax dollars at work.
Today, instead of working together, America has become more fractured and disorganized. Look at Congress! We don’t elect statesmen, we elect caricatures of statesmen, all of whom are more worried about how much money they can wring out of their position than working for the good of the people who gave them their jobs.
Someone up in the heavens must have heard the song “Send in the Clowns” and sent them down in the form of politicians. Then we keep electing them to Congress!
As I said earlier, I’m glad I grew up and lived when I did, and I leave the modern world of texting, smartphones and other devices to current and future generations. It’s their world and they can have it.
I’m sure many of my generation have their own memories of growing up that are much different than mine, but the important thing is we shared the same dreams in a great country. We were all simply Americans, we all spoke English, and we didn’t need any hyphens in front of that word to remind us of where we came from. I guess that made all of us neighbors.
I think what is most different between then and now is that people were much less confrontational. Being polite mattered more. People were not constantly reminding us of their “rights,” they weren’t as easily offended, and the world was a much simpler place.
Now that we’re in the “information age,” it seems we have way too much of it. Whoever said ignorance is bliss was more than half right.
