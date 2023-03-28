Given recent restrictive legislation centered on school and public libraries and our LGBTQ population from Indiana’s Republican supermajority, I am reminded of a phrase uttered by Ronald Reagan during the second 1980 presidential debate: “There you go again.”
Reagan’s phrase, now ingrained in the political lexicon, was a down-home way of suggesting the use of hyperbole, perhaps even hysterical rhetoric and thinking, on the part of the opposition.
So, “there you go again” is especially apt today regarding the Senate Education and Career Development Committee’s passage along party lines of House Bill 1608.
This is a bill that, if passed into law, would prohibit educators from teaching “human sexuality” in pre-K through third grade and also require parent notification if a child wants to change their name or pronoun.
Setting aside the fact that a strong, researched-based argument can be made for teaching age- and developmentally-appropriate human sexuality curricula in public education, are Hoosiers seriously being asked to believe that short of teacher notification parents would otherwise be in the dark should their child be harboring strong, profound feelings of wanting to change their name or pronoun?
Further, HB 1608 is a direct affront to the longstanding practice of separation of church and state. It would prohibit school personnel from disciplining employees who refuse to use a preferred name or pronoun on religious grounds even if requested by a child and parent.
This Republican-devised and -driven bill, along with so many others dreamed up by Indiana’s supermajority, make up a manufactured culture war that serves to gin up their conservative base at the expense of our collective democracy.
At their core, these bills turn “wokeism” into a pejorative when it is nothing more than, as the distinguished Jill Long Thompson accurately put it, “a term that refers to being conscious of oppression and injustice.”
History will note and not be kind to individuals who craft such divisive culture-war legislation.
In explaining bills such as HR 1608, Republicans use language like “empowering Hoosier parents” so their legislation appears to be some type of good-governance reform, but nothing could be further from the truth.
Republicans are substituting their conservative ideology for reasoned woke ideology and standard practices that already exist.
More specifically, while their legislation is all dressed up in language supposedly protecting parental rights and LGBTQ children, the irony is the presenting issues they plan to remedy through legislation and law either do not exist or are already being properly addressed through longstanding, non-political policies, procedures and practices.
The very LGBTQ children and their parents who supposedly will be helped by Republican anti-woke legislation will actually be hurt, if they have not felt so already. And non-LGBTQ parents and children are already safe from supposed harm by existing policies, procedures and practices.
LGBTQ individuals and other marginalized groups have always existed as contributing members of rural, suburban and urban communities. And for the longest time writers have put pen to paper to speak about them as members of our society as a whole.
These writings have ended up in books which, in turn, have rightfully landed on shelves in our school and public libraries to educate readers.
Readers from all walks of life who are trying to gain an understanding and acceptance of all Americans.
As our country has become more open, healthy and true to its founding tenets, past marginalized citizens are asserting their rights and speaking out for themselves as they go about living their daily lives. Isn’t this a good thing in a true democracy?
Yet, recently a Republican governor with eyes on the White House boasted at a news conference, “The state of Florida is the place where woke goes to die.”
Unfortunately, because of the politically expedient, ultra-conservative legislation written and passed into law by Indiana’s supermajority Republican legislators, it is increasingly feeling like the state of Indiana is the place where anti-woke goes to thrive.
It is an ill wind that blows this reputation around the United States of America.
Greg Slyford of Fort Wayne is a retired educator.