The Inflation Reduction Act passed the House on Friday and will be signed by President Joe Biden this week.
The bill represents a generational commitment to solving the climate change crisis. However, it is a generational commitment without the Republican Party. No Republicans voted for the act, either in the Senate or House. That’s a shame, because the act could have been improved by their meaningful input.
What could be different about the approach if the Republicans had contributed? To understand that first requires describing what was recently passed.
Broadly speaking, the climate parts of the act concentrate on providing rebates to consumers to help them with the transition from polluting. For example, heat pumps, which use only electricity, can replace both an air conditioner and furnace. I just discovered that recent improvements in the technology allow heat pumps to work reasonably efficiently even in cold climates such as ours.
Low- and moderate-income households can receive a rebate of up to $8,000 for installing a heat pump. If the pump replaces the hot water heater, an additional $1,750 rebate is available.
A $7,500 rebate is available for those who purchase a new electric car. A $4,000 rebate is available for purchasing a used electric car.
To help provide a carbon-free source of this electricity, the act also provides a 30% tax rebate to cover the cost of installing solar panels.
These are all great steps for averting the worst climate change scenarios predicted from the best climate models. Based on estimates from the REPEAT project and Princeton University, the act will help result in 42% lower U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2035 compared to 2005. Had the act not been passed, current policy would lead to emissions being lower by 27%.
This result is primarily achieved by quickly deploying clean electricity (29% of the reduced emissions) and vehicles (37%). The rest of the reductions come from a mix of changes to industry, buildings and things such as reduced methane leaks.
How could this look different if the Republican Party had engaged meaningfully?
When I was a kid, Republicans seemed to talk a lot about economic incentives. If that thinking had been brought to the table, the idea of a carbon tax seems like an obvious addition. It is an idea widely endorsed by economists (including every living ex-Federal Reserve chair and 28 Nobel Prize winners) as efficient and elegant.
The idea is to place a tax on anything that will release greenhouse gases when used. Typically this tax is enacted when oil or coal is removed from the ground. The tax, paid immediately by the company doing the removal, is passed down the supply chain until it raises the price of goods and services to consumers.
Economists endorse this idea because it helps the entire economy account for the costs of greenhouse gas emissions. Companies, or people, can find efficient ways to reduce their emissions and thus save money.
Instead of deciding the exact balance between electric cars, fuel-efficient gas-using cars, heat pumps, alternatives to current cement making and whatnot, the carbon tax lets the free market figure out the best balance.
A common additional idea is to direct money from the carbon tax into a dividend for each household. An influential group, the Citizens Climate Lobby, advocates for a payment to every household that would rise to about $300 a month in 2035. A study by that group estimates that about 85% of households would receive more money in dividends than they would pay extra for goods and services because of the policy.
It’s a shame this idea was not a part of the recently passed act. That was a choice, in part on the side of Republicans, because they decided to not engage in solving the climate change crisis.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.