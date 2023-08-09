Remind me again what GOP stands for.Guns Over People might be too simplistic, even though true. The right wing of the GOP is moving quickly to make buying a semiautomatic assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine easier than some citizens exercising their right to vote.
Under the influence and prodding of Donald Trump and his shadow government of billionaire populists, GOP has morphed into an acronym for Greed, Obstruction and Petulance.
Greed for power and money drives small people and losers in all walks of life. For professional politicians, it’s their raison d’etre. For the billionaires working behind the scenes and pulling the strings, it’s the be-all and end-all.
Mr. Trump is the poster baby for greed. He boasts about his wealth, his business success, his use of presidential power to project his self-proclaimed perfection of words and deeds. Mr. Trump’s success in leveraging emotional responses from his backers leaves less successful GOP politicians fearful of drawing his anger at the same time that they envy him.
Obstructionism is a tried and true tactic for those who find themselves incapable of holding back change. On the part of the GOP, obstructionism shifted into high gear when it became clear that catastrophic changes in the earth’s climate are due in large part to humanity’s sloth and greed. Billionaires in energy and finance must delay radical changes to their sources of power and money. Climate change has to be denied. The GOP is their workhorse to delay restrictions to how business is being done.
I realize that effecting a meaningful transition from fossil fuels to truly sustainable and non-polluting sources will require wrenching changes to our accepted norm of the “one person-one car” mode of transit. Also, we need to realize that wasteful shopping habits contribute to environmental degradation. We consume large quantities of unhealthy foods packaged in unhealthy PFAS materials. We throw out massive amounts of food, packaging and trinkets that overwhelm recycling centers, landfills and our oceans.
The new right wing of the GOP – the Wrong Wing for America – is accelerating its efforts to reverse common-sense regulations for air quality, water quality, working conditions, corporate social initiatives, health and welfare.
I would prefer to avoid the subject of abortion rights forever. But, this issue has been and continues to be the most divisive issue between the left and right. It also is the main reason white evangelical Christians are still captivated by Mr. Trump.
In a perfect world, there would be no need for abortions. No woman would have an unwanted pregnancy, no mothers or babies would die during birth, no baby would come into a family lacking emotional and financial resources for raising a healthy happy child.
This world is far from perfect. Rape and incest are far too common. Men still use rape to control girls and women, soldiers use rape as a weapon to terrorize populations; unstable, substance-abusing, famous and powerful men use rape simply because they can. Mr. Trump has made this comment himself and expressed no apology.
In cases of consensual sex resulting in pregnancy, the emotional, health and financial risks still exist. Anti-abortionists insist that women should carry their pregnancies to term. The suffering, expense and often shame should be endured for nine months and the babies turned over for adoption. This approach to the problem is demanded by people who rebelled against the minor inconvenience of wearing face masks during the COVID pandemic.
After the Clarence Thomas court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion laws were to be the purview of individual states. Then the Wrong Wing moved to bring their restrictions back to the national stage. The attempt to prohibit the use of mifepristone seeks to impose the Wrong Wing’s agenda on all other states.
The move by Tommy Tuberville to impose his ideological demands through the defense bill; the actions by Wrong Wing governors and organizations to suppress LGBTQ+ initiatives by corporations; the decision to hold the debt limit increases hostage; and the extreme limitations on voting opportunities of disadvantaged groups demonstrate the GOP’s petulance.
The GOP is fortunate, and they know it, that there is no avenue for national referendums on abortion rights, gun control, climate change or investigations of Supreme Court justices seemingly guilty of influence peddling.
Where the country goes from here is uncertain. Where we should go is hotly debated daily. Without much hope of a new, more humanistic and capable generation of leaders any time soon, I fear for the future that coming generations will face.
Now, a brief comment to illustrate the theme of this letter. Mr. Trump is considered innocent of crimes charged until proven guilty by a jury of his peers. An accused criminal is entitled to a speedy trial. Mr. Trump should insist on a trial at the earliest possible time. He should push to prove his innocence before the 2024 election cycle goes any further. If Mr. Trump has convinced himself that he has not done, nor can do, anything wrong and can prove that in court, he should advise his lawyers to demand a speedy trial. The rest of America has a right to know the nature of his actions before the polls open on the next electoral cycle.
Of course, as his nature demands, he is playing the long game. Mr. Trump’s goal is to delay a trial until the time he might be back in the Oval Office, so he can play the dubiously legal tactic of pardoning himself of all potential criminal consequences. Fortunately, the 22nd Amendment prevents Mr. Trump from seeking more elected terms, and it is doubtful that the GOP can muster enough votes to rescind this amendment.
This country has many real problems to address. We must learn to work together across party lines. We need to truly pursue, for the first time, the ideals that the Founding Fathers proclaimed in establishing this country.
And, finally, a note of thanks to Jim Smith, whose Aug. 2 column titled “Doomed to dysfunction” should be required reading for one and all.
Bob Vanrooyen is a Fort Wayne resident and first-generation American.