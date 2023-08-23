It was one of countless interviews that could have gone largely unnoticed. How does describing a specific sect of GOP voters as “listless vessels” compare to one of the greatest hits of the 2016 campaign, “a basket of deplorables?”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis specifically said: “If all we are is listless vessels that’s just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.”
The Trump campaign and others have jumped on the comment as synonymous with Hillary Clinton’s insult. The faux outrage, again, conveniently overshadows the important part: cults of personality don’t make for successful governing philosophies.
Two polls released last week back up the sad truth of the comment, though data rarely moves any listless vessel.
AP/NORC released a poll that showed 53% of Americans say they “definitely won’t” vote for Donald Trump; another 11% say they “probably won’t.”
Uh, that’s 64% of Americans who aren’t listless. It’s that other 36% that almost all the GOP is courting.
Second, in a CBS/YouGov poll, disturbing data showed how listless the bulk of that deep minority has become.
Among Trump voters, the question was asked who is it that you “feel what they tell you is true?”
A total of 71% said Trump. It would make sense that a voter trusts the man they support for president, even though no human has been documented lying more than Trump.
But only 63% answered “family and friends.” Huh?
And then the punchline, only 42% answered “religious leaders.” Wow. This confirms the depth of the chasm into which this unendurable movement has fallen.
I wrote about this in 2015. Trump’s support is dangerous because it’s blind. It is like his supporters’ refusal to accept the mountainous evidence of his documented criminality.
It’s not just that they don’t believe he did anything wrong; it’s that they don’t believe he is capable of ever doing anything wrong.
This is the GOP campaign we will see. It has long since metastasized in Indiana, too.
The two leading candidates for governor, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, are duking it out for the MAGA vote. Both issued statements of outrage about last week’s indictment of the former president in Georgia. Really? Is that their governing plan for Indiana?
The Indiana Republican Party has already endorsed Rep. Jim Banks for the open Senate seat. Arguably, there is no greater unconditional sycophant to Trump than Banks.
All three of these candidates were once admirable public servants. They thought for themselves, and their platforms were, to varying degree, based on conservative principles. Their campaigns once could have led the electorate to know what it would be getting if they rose to office.
If any of these three win next year, what will Indiana actually get?
Nationally, the GOP is going to get creamed next year for many reasons, but none more prominent than the bitter truth that 64% of Americans are planning to vote against Trump. Indiana Republicans are mimicking that listlessness in unrelenting style.
Democrats, don’t interrupt them.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.