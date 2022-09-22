Now that public attention is turning to the midterm elections, we know what the parties want us to concentrate on.
But there’s an issue neither side is talking much about that deserves your attention. I’m talking about political skill – the kind that helps them be effective once in office. Because our democracy needs officeholders who’ve got it, in both parties.
To ensure that all the many voices of this remarkably diverse country are heard and reflected in the halls of power, and to make progress on resolving the challenges that face us, our democracy requires politicians who are adept at the basics. Their ability to listen carefully to many sides of an issue, find areas of common interest, negotiate with their colleagues and hammer out compromises that move the ball forward are what make government work.
One big reason a lot of people believe government isn’t working well is that politicians’ ability to explore common ground has gotten much scarcer. Partly, this is because there are many more interest groups out there. They’ve all got their points of view, and understanding their needs and forging common ground among them is complex and time-consuming.
Moreover, they’re all more versed in how to apply pressure – with grassroots campaigns and all the tools of social media – which complicates politicians’ lives further.
But even more worrisome, we’ve arrived at a point where the basic skills required of a politician are seen as suspicious, not helpful.
In essence, many of the forces in contemporary society promote division, not compromise.
There’s partisan media, for instance, which both amplifies the extremes and encourages rejection of “squishy” politicians. There’s social media, which promotes and profits from misinformation and makes it easy to form online mobs. There are the political parties, which on the GOP side have embraced Trumpism and on the Democratic side are either divided or, cynically, trying to get GOP extremists nominated. And there’s the built-in perversion of democracy known as gerrymandering, which increasingly creates districts destined for single-party – and, hence, hard-core partisan – rule.
The solution lies where it always has: in the hands of voters. Many people will, of course, vote based on the issues that matter to them. But we also need to vote as if our democracy depends on each ballot we cast, in favor of candidates who make it clear that they understand that on many issues, they need to work with the other side if the country is to move forward.
Finding those candidates will take work, since you can bet their TV ads and rhetoric won’t be highlighting their willingness to compromise.
So it means paying attention in part to what they say in smaller settings, as well as to their background and behavior.
Do they have experience working with people of different viewpoints? Do they show they can listen carefully to people of all backgrounds? Have they shown the ability to find workable solutions to problems?
Even if they’ve never held elective office, these are the kinds of skills we need in politicians right now – and whatever your party, they’re the skills the country needs you to put in office.
Lee Hamilton is a senior adviser for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government. He was a member of the U.S. House for 34 years.