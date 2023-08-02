A long time ago, when I was a teenager, one of my teachers told me stories about Wyatt Earp. At that time, Wyatt Earp was a hero of mine.
The stories were not complimentary. When I expressed dismay and incredulity (although I didn’t know what incredulity was), the teacher jokingly remarked that he was “destroying one of my father images.”
I wasn’t sure what that meant at the time, but I got the impression that I was kind of living out a fantasy world and giving honor to someone (Earp) who didn’t deserve it. Today, I’m feeling the same way about our elected officials at the state and federal levels.
I used to think that those elected representatives had their constituents’ best interests in mind and that they worked hard to find common ground with their colleagues and come to agreement on solutions to problems that affect all of us.
I no longer believe that. Our state and federal elected officials are short-sighted and have no vision except what they see through the tunnel their blinders provide.
I should say that the great percentage of elected officials fall into my description. The very few who do try to collaborate and find the best possible solutions are soon overpowered, outvoted and forced either to give in or quit.
I am appalled at the pandering to the extremes in both parties. I know that the reason that deference occurs is because of our primary election system of selecting each party’s candidates.
The extremists are the ones who turn out to vote in the primaries, so the candidates have to convince them that they are the best candidate to promote those extreme beliefs. The result is that, when the general election comes, we are left with “the lesser of two evils.”
A big part of the solution is to find/recruit/persuade/cajole/otherwise convince good people to run for office and then work (hard) to get them elected. The way our system works (or doesn’t work) makes it extremely difficult to convince anyone who would be really good to run for office because of the paddling machine a candidate of that caliber must endure to hopefully be successful.
Most of the people I would consider good candidates are successful in their own lives and are not interested in putting themselves through that process.
Another part of the solution is to institute term limits so that those in office don’t serve for an eternity and keep others from successfully challenging them. Unfortunately, the people already elected are the ones who would have to impose term limits and that is not in their best interest.
A third part of the solution is to reform the way our state and federal elected officials conduct business. Although I know lobbyists provide some positive contributions to the legislative process, I believe the negative contributions outweigh the positive. No elected official (or appointed – read Supreme Court justice) should receive the perks that we all know are a part of the system.
Strong restraints should be placed on campaign financing. No one can deny that the people with deep pockets who want to influence elected officials can be successful in doing that.
One of the first steps is to eliminate political action committees and their never-ending supply of resources to promote or tear down a candidate. Campaigns should be much more constrained regarding how contributions can be spent, and the time campaigning is done should be confined to a short period before an election.
The parliamentary style of government has that part right.
As another reformation of the way business is conducted, many of the rules of legislative bodies should be examined and streamlined so that one person doesn’t have the power to stop action.
There has been, at various times, talk about the filibuster rule in the Senate. A senator used to have to hold the floor for hours and hours to try to stop a piece of legislation he/she was passionate about. Now, it takes a vote of at least 60 senators to advance a bill, so a small group of the minority party can stop things in their tracks.
I think the Senate should get rid of any form of filibuster. Every piece of legislation that has been through the “proper order” (as the late Sen. John McCain cited) should simply be considered and voted up or down by the entire Senate. The same goes for the House, although it does not have a filibuster rule.
No committee chair should have the authority not to hold hearings or a committee vote on any piece of legislation properly proposed by a member of the body, and no majority leader should have the authority to keep a piece of legislation passed out of committee not to be considered by the full body.
We have 537 elected officials at the federal level and 152 legislative and executive elected officials at the state level in Indiana. I don’t count the elected offices of attorney general, treasurer, auditor, clerk of courts, etc. They don’t pass legislation.
To quote Jim Collins (author of “Good to Great”), if we had the right people in the right seats on our state and federal buses, positive things could happen.
I’m sure that some of my thoughts, borne from my ever-increasing frustration with the way things are now, can be successfully challenged by some of my friends who are more astute about these issues than I am. I don’t believe, however, that the general tone of the ideas I endorse can be disputed.
My ever-deepening cynicism, which started with my teacher talking negatively about Wyatt Earp, says that the actions that have the potential to make things work will never happen and we’ll all continue to be frustrated by the people we continue to put in positions of power. We get what we deserve.
Jim Smith of North Manchester is a retired school superintendent.