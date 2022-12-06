Another court case involving a Chinese American scientist was settled last month. Again, the government lost.
This case involved Sherry (born as Xiafen) Chen, an expert in water flow, and her former employer, the National Weather Service. Briefly, she was arrested in 2014 and accused of spying. The charges, however, were quickly dropped. Nonetheless, the National Weather Service fired her.
She sued for wrongful termination. Last month she won a settlement.
This case is important because it is part of a pattern. The pattern goes across several administrations and I don’t see any clear end.
In short, the Department of Justice and other federal agencies are targeting Chinese and Chinese American scientists, looking for evidence of spying. Unfortunately, they are making terrible mistakes and ruining scientific careers in the process.
This specific story starts in 2014 in southern Ohio. Chen worked for the National Weather Service, helping to understand water flow of the Ohio River. There are a series of locks and dams along the river. She helped develop a complex model to predict flooding, which would affect the locks and dams.
Chen was born in Beijing, and she returns regularly to visit her parents. During one of these visits, she made contact with a former classmate, Jiao Yong, who is employed by the Chinese government, also analyzing water flow. Yong asked her some questions she didn’t have good answers for. After Chen returned to the U.S., she did some follow-up work to get those answers by using a government database, the National Inventory of Dams.
This is where the story becomes frustrating.
The database requires a password. One of Chen’s co-workers gave her his password. He had previously emailed the password to the entire office, so this was not exactly a top state secret. The general public, for example, could get access to the database by requesting a password.
Chen downloaded and forwarded the database information on to her former classmate, Yong.
Chen also told Yong to direct any further questions to another water expert, Deborah H. Lee. Lee, for reasons that are not quite clear, reported Chen to her department’s security staff. A couple of steps later, the FBI questioned, then arrested, Chen.
The case against Chen rested on two different mistakes. First, she downloaded that database information and forwarded it to someone else. Second, in her FBI interview she put her meeting with Yong in 2011 when it was in 2012.
It is worth noting that her co-worker, who shared the password, was never charged with any crime or, apparently, reprimanded. The difference in treatment is telling.
After a few months, the FBI dropped the charges; it was clear they were not going to stick. However, the National Weather Service had already put her on unpaid leave and, shortly thereafter, would dismiss her.
Chen sued. A federal judge ruled her firing was unlawful. However, in 2018, the department appealed the decision and, in the meantime, put Chen on leave. That appeal was finally resolved last month.
There was a settlement. The government is going to pay Chen $1.75 million. It is also issuing a statement about her long, exemplary service to the National Weather Service. Chen will also have a meeting with the department directors to discuss her treatment over the past eight years.
This case was started by the Commerce Department’s security unit. That unit was disbanded last year after a Senate report found it “opened frivolous investigations on a variety of employees without evidence suggesting wrongdoing.”
I wrote about a similar case last year involving Anming Hu and the Department of Justice’s China Initiative.
In both that case and this new one, scientists with Chinese backgrounds were targeted and harmless actions misinterpreted.
The problem goes beyond just equality and justice for all. To be a leader in scientific research, the U.S. needs to welcome people from around the world. That is how, in practice, cutting-edge scientific discoveries are developed.
If we close off the contributions of Chinese and Chinese American scientists, that will narrow our scientific discoveries. And that will hurt all of us.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.