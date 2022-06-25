Three Indiana University researchers who discovered the world’s brightest-known fluorescent solid materials will receive a $1.8 million award from the National Science Foundation.
Amar Flood, Krishnan Raghavachari and Sudhakar Pamidighantam of IU Bloomington will receive funds to advance research on SMILES.
Also known as small-molecule, ionic isolation lattices, SMILES are a new material invented at IU with potential to advance technologies such as solar panels, solid-state lasers, medical imaging devices and 3D displays.
SMILES have an unprecedented brightness that does not dim or change color during production – a common problem in the manufacture of brightly colored solids, IU reported June 15.
“SMILES are a foundational material – a totally new material,” Flood said. “There’s never been anything quite like them, so this grant will help us understand more about their properties, as well as how they might be used to improve existing technologies or advance new ones”
Flood said a collaborative and data-driven approach to materials design represents an improvement over past methods of creating new or improved materials in chemistry, which frequently remain dependent upon a costly and time-consuming process of trial and error. The use of data science aims to “deploy advanced materials at least twice as fast as possible today, at a fraction of the cost.”