“Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it.”
– Muhammad Ali
A hot dog and a cup of coffee was Muhammad Ali’s order at a downtown Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant after returning home from the 1960 Olympics where he won the gold medal in boxing.
With that gold medal strung around his neck, he was denied his order and asked to leave. Ali shared how the waitress said, “We don’t serve Negroes here.” To which Ali replied, “Good, ’cause I don’t eat them, either!”
This experience of social injustice would remain a turning point in his life and guided his efforts in equality for all people.
Now, 63 years later, the National Urban League’s State of Black Americans report illustrates how disparities remain persistent in areas of wealth, income, health and social justice.
Rodney King. Trayvon Martin. Eric Garner. Philando Castile. George Floyd. Enough hasn’t been enough. The work continues with a much-needed movement to fight for equality, civil rights and social justice for all people.
The mission of the Fort Wayne Urban League is to advance social equity and economic self-reliance for African Americans and others in underserved communities. It’s a mission that is more than keeping someone’s head above water; it’s about working to create opportunities for people to thrive.
A $1 million Lilly Foundation grant distributed over a four-year period from the National Urban League will assist the Fort Wayne Urban League with initiatives to improve the quality of life for individuals in the community.
The Fort Wayne Urban League responded to 167 calls in the month of December, and the organization continues to engage daily with those seeking housing, utility assistance, food, good-paying jobs, tutoring for their kids struggling in school, referrals to family counseling, and resources to fight discrimination. The needs are great and persistent.
Programming for 2023 will include several opportunities for the organization to serve others and respond to needs with resources. Programming concentrations will be focused on three areas of need:
Neighborhoods
• The Block Club Program, supported by SEED Fort Wayne, will provide $1,000 each to eight southeast side neighborhoods. Projects include lawn mowing, trash cleanup, planting flowers, new door wreaths and doormats and repairing broken windows; the ideas are endless. Applications will be available in mid-February at the Urban League for blocks to apply.
Families in need
• The Neighbor to Neighbor Program will provide utility assistance.
• Those facing disconnects on their electric bills can contact the Urban League for an appointment.
• The Happy Families Program, in partnership with Notre Dame, will provide a coach to help families develop conflict-resolution strategies.
• The Senior Tekkie Program will provide training to optimize usage of electronic devices including tablets and cellphones for grandparents raising grandchildren and for any senior 55 or older.
Education
• The Destination Ideation Program, a collaboration with the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center, will provide six-week cohorts that will provide support, study guides and an 18-month next steps guide for business planning for those wanting to make entrepreneurship a reality.
• A six-week S.T.E.M. Camp for kids will encourage students to explore exciting assignments in science, math and engineering.
• The Urban League will work to support the Black College Club, which meets on the Urban League campus and offers FAFSA education, virtual college visits and career exploration.
These programs encourage hope, community and empowerment for those we serve. It’s a start to rebuilding this 100-year-old organization.
Where did Muhammad Ali go after being denied that hot dog and coffee? He went back home knowing what he had experienced wasn’t fair.
It ignited maybe one of the biggest fights of his life; but he kept winning. It’s a legacy still so relevant today.
So, no matter how big or small the fight, the Fort Wayne Urban League will continue to advocate for an equal opportunity for all to thrive and win in this thing we call life.
Aisha R. Arrington is president and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League.