In 1986, then-Fort Wayne Mayor Win Moses Jr. proclaimed March 10-15 to be Fort Wayne Graph Theory Week and urged “all citizens, community organizations, scholars, and conference participants, to join in this observation.”
To my knowledge, Fort Wayne has not observed Graph Theory Week since, but this field of mathematics shares a connection to our city that I believe is worthy of observance.
I’d like to show you why this field of mathematics is important and reveal its historical and current connection to our city. This can be accomplished through a local adaptation of the famous problem, the Seven Bridges of Königsberg.
We start by journeying back to 1736 to find one of the most prolific mathematicians of all time, Leonhard Euler (pronounced “oiler”), in the city of Königsberg.
Now known as Kaliningrad, Königsberg is similar to Fort Wayne in that it is divided up into distinct land masses by the rivers that run through it. While the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers divide Fort Wayne into three land masses, Königsberg is divided into four land masses by the Pregel River, now called the Pregolya.
In both cases, if one wants to cross to a different part of town, one needs to use bridges that cross a river. In Königsberg, there were, famously, seven bridges that each provided a connection between distinct land masses. In Fort Wayne, I have counted 23 bridges that span our rivers.
As a good mathematician, Euler spent his time inventing and answering questions – he was curious. He wondered, Can I take a tour of Königsberg where I cross each of the seven bridges exactly once and end up in the same land mass where I started? Today, we can ask the same question of Fort Wayne and its 23 bridges.
Fortunately for us, the theorem Euler proved applies to more than just Königsberg, showcasing the power of abstraction through mathematics. Also fortunately for us, we can argue why such a tour is impossible without taking a deep dive into the definitions and background knowledge one can find in my graph theory course at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Start by assuming that we can take such a tour of the city and imagine yourself walking across each bridge, encountering a land mass, then walking across the next bridge to the next land mass. As you do so, record the beginning land mass and ending land mass of each bridge you traverse.
How many times would you record each land mass?
We can say that each land mass must be encountered an even number of times since every time we enter a land mass, we must also exit a land mass, hence we would find each written down twice. That is, there must be an even number of bridges incident with each land mass.
So, is there an even number of connections incident with each land mass in Fort Wayne? There is not – so this tour is impossible in Fort Wayne for the same reason it was impossible in Königsberg. Only in cities where each land mass is incident with an even number of bridges is such a tour possible.
Euler went on in his paper to prove that this condition is also sufficient. That is, he showed that if a city meets this condition, then it is possible to find such a tour.
Notably, one can prove the existence of such a tour without finding it explicitly – though this is not hard to do once you know it exists.
As an activity for the reader: How many bridges need to be constructed in Fort Wayne – and where – to make such a tour possible?
Graph theorists trace the founding of their subject back to this 1736 question, making it a relatively young field of mathematics. Maybe you caught this milestone earlier, but 1986 would have been the 250th anniversary of the founding of graph theory, which the former mayor acknowledged in his proclamation of Fort Wayne Graph Theory Week.
During this week, Fort Wayne was host to graph theorists and mathematicians from around the world for the 250th Anniversary Conference on Graph Theory as they met to speak, listen and share their work with one another.
As we approach the 300th year of graph theory, we can reflect on what this field has offered humanity and where it is going next.
Simply put, graph theory studies connections between objects. As our world becomes increasingly interconnected through links on the World Wide Web, relationships between people, and physical infrastructure, the benefits of studying graph theory become even more apparent.
Graph algorithms are being used to recommend you products based on what you’ve already purchased, new friends based on your current social network, and to develop machine learning through artificial neural networks. Some neuroscientists and biologists even use the subject to model connections in the brain.
Notably, they have completely modeled the neurological network in the flatworm C. Elegans to produce a simulation of the movements and behaviors of this simple biological organism. With the increase in computing power over the past 20 years, Euler would be astounded by the applications of this mathematical field he helped create through an innocent question about bridges.
With hard work, a curious mind and some support from your local university, you too can study this field of mathematics. Perhaps you may even find a new application that changes all our lives for the better. The only limit is your imagination.
Drake Olejniczak is an assistant professor of mathematics in the College of Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne.