Lately, I have been going through some not-so-good stuff.
My family and I struggle each day with the fact that I have early-onset dementia. It is a cruel disease that can take you out of circulation in what seems to be overnight for some. With me, it’s been an ongoing battle for a few years.
I have tried the drugs. They only make me sick to my stomach. I do memory games daily and, when I can, I write. Like today, for example. God has cleared my mind just a bit so I can focus on my task at hand.
I have been thinking about my friends and the friendships that have endured through the ages. My dear friends Patty, Dennis, George, Cindy, Aldena, Kenny, George and Sherri. We grew up together, and Dennis made an app on his phone where we can catch up with each other at various times of the week.
I feel so blessed to have had them all in my life for more than 55 years.
I have two Facebook friends I have grown close to (Jeanne and Karen), and I long for lazy days when we can chat on the phone like a bunch of crazy high school girls.
There is my friend Blake, who is always ready to help me out of writer’s block or if I just need a little help with my verbiage.
I have many other Facebook friends who are dear to me as well – so very many I truly love and admire.
They are the friendships I know will stay by my side. No matter what happens to me, they are there to cheer me on or make a hot meal.
Right now, my circle of friends I see often are from a group from our church (St. Therese). Pam, Cindy and Jeanne are always just a phone call away to help do whatever needs done any given day.
Then there is my old high school buddy, Dusty. Everyone needs an old high school friend like him. His papa had dementia, so he understands the struggles my sweet hubby, Jim, is going through because he also faced them as a son.
I also have a group of friends who started from a wrong number, but that is a story for another day.
Then there are the dear friends from Kroger’s in Waynedale and the friends I have made from shopping at every thrift store in town.
I thank God every single day for these people. If you ask anyone who knows me, they will tell you that I tell everyone I am the most blessed woman in Fort Wayne!
How can I not rejoice in these friendships?
Then there are the friends I have lost because of my illness.
One dear, dear friend was my best friend for 20 years. She couldn’t deal with the drama involved with watching my daily dynamics change. I don’t blame her.
It’s just so very challenging for the people in my inner circle who are watching me go through this. Some days when I am tired, it is hard for me to make complete sentences. And when I am having a good day, I rush to the computer and write down my thoughts and inner struggles.
There are other people who have chosen not to watch this happen to me. I hold no ill will and still pray for them every day.
I have seen them when I am well enough to be out and about. This usually brings feelings of sadness so overwhelming to me that I need to go to another part of the store or just wait in the bathroom until I get control of myself, all the while praying they are gone. Then I dry my tears and I am left to the wonders of the next day.
Thank you, God, for just one more column.
Patti Hagadorn is a Fort Wayne resident.