The other day, the lady in front of me at the checkout counter was wearing a T-shirt that said, “Save the Planet.”
“Hmmmm,” I thought. “I’d just like to save enough money to buy a new car.” That brought me to another epiphany about life: If a person has realistic expectations, that person has a greater chance to be truly happy than one who doesn’t.
That woman probably won’t save our planet, but I’ll bet that I’ll save enough money to buy a new car. If not, I’ll let my husband pay for it.
Now that’s a realistic expectation.
I’m not making fun of the Greenpeace movement or anyone who works toward really productive goals. I’ve surely had some lofty, unrealistic goals in my lifetime. It’s just that with age, one comes to terms with life, and simpler things make a person happy.
For instance, this morning at 6 o’clock when I heard the garbage truck, I knew I had remembered to remind my husband to put out the garbage cans. Now to me, that’s happiness.
Had he then put them out? I forgot to check, but at least I can blame him if the garage begins to smell.
Happiness is getting shoes that fit when you go bowling. Happiness is when you attend a grandchild’s wedding and you get to sit in the second aisle ’cause you’re his grandmother. Happiness has always been a breathtaking sunset, flowering bulbs pushing through the soil in spring, spectacular orange and yellow leaves on the trees in autumn, and a lovely snowfall that cleanses the countryside in winter.
Those are things we have become accustomed to – realistic expectations.
Well, anyway, back to the lady at the grocery store. She brought to mind that I always encouraged my children to set high goals for themselves.
I know that helped them become the achievers they are today, and that thought still stands them in good stead. Set high but achievable goals for yourself.
Never mind that my oldest son once was going to run away from home, and while preparing he had tossed all his clothing from the closet onto the floor, trying to decide what to take. Finding him thus, I ordered him to put all his clothing back in the closet and then he could run away, but he could not take all his clothes and surely not leave his room in such a mess.
He acquiesced to my stern orders, and by the time he had put all his clothes back where they belonged, he was too tired to run away.
He went to bed, and by morning he had deserted his nefarious plot. By then, he had developed realistic expectations of that next day … simple ones … like breakfast, the school bus, and recriminations that he had not done his homework.
Tempering high goals with realistic expectations usually does not come until well into maturity, and it brings contentment and peace of mind. Maybe that is why the “senior years” are so comfortable.
(By the way, we used to refer to our elders as “old people,” and sometimes they ended up in the old folks’ home. But now they’re known as “seniors.” I like that better, especially since I’m one of them.)
At my age, I realize I cannot save the planet, but I’m perfectly content to cheer on those who try. I’m just happy if I can save plastic containers Nos. 1, 2 and 6 for the recycle truck that comes with the garbage truck and wakes me up at 6 in the morning.
But most of all, I’m just content to wake up at all … especially since that is no longer a realistic expectation.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.