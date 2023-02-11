The Philharmonic’s Board of Directors wholeheartedly agrees with Fort Wayne community members who are calling (in their piece published Feb. 4 in The Journal Gazette) for an immediate resolution to the ongoing musicians’ strike. As they stated, it is time to return music to the Philharmonic stage.
Offering musicians record wage increases and additional concessions to encourage a contract settlement, our board is deeply disappointed with the union’s choice not to settle.
We offered a 45.8% wage increase over four years, which raises wages above comparable market symphonies, such as Toledo’s, and made more concessions during bargaining sessions on Feb. 3 and 5.
These givebacks go beyond the board’s last and final offer made two weeks ago with an intense desire to find a resolution with our talented musicians and ensure that beautiful music rings out in the community.
Because the future of the Philharmonic season is seriously threatened by the strike, we believe the public is entitled to know the facts about the stalled negotiations, which affect our community, particularly the arts.
To move more quickly toward a resolution, the board recently made negotiation concessions that include:
• Withdrawing a proposal that would extend the musicians’ required work hours from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., preserve their three-hour break from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and only clarifying that afterschool programs will be included within the contract along with Fort Wayne youth and teen centers.
• Agreeing to keep all 44 core musician seats even though full-time musicians are only required to work 487.5 hours compared to a typical full-time job at 2,080 a year.
Also, reducing three seats through attrition could have saved funds that would have bolstered core musician salaries. The three positions would have moved to per-service status, which means the instrument player would be paid only for the concerts performed and ensure continued quality of performances.
• Reducing required attendance for musicians and extending flexibility to per-service status seats.
In this concession, the board agreed per-service musicians are only required to do 60% of services scheduled instead of the original ask for 75% of services. The union continues to oppose even the reduced service requirements; however, the board believes attendance accountability is critical in managing any business successfully, including the nonprofit Philharmonic.
Without work rules, problems can arise as they did last year when one musician did not perform any services yet received a salary and benefits.
As dedicated business leaders and volunteers, board members are committed to ensuring clearly defined management rights that provide for a financially responsible Philharmonic operation, which supports the orchestra and staff. Defined policies bring clarity and preempt disruptive conflicts.
For example, a conflict resulted last year when the Philharmonic wanted to partner with the Boys and Girls Club, but the musicians’ union refused. It claimed the Boys and Girls Club is not a “youth or teen center” as stipulated in its contract.
Conflicts such as this are not conducive to the collaborative culture the Philharmonic Board and leadership desire.
Management rights simply reserve the Philharmonic’s ability to manage operations on issues not outlined in the collective bargaining agreement. We revised the offer to make it clear that a management rights clause does not limit the grievance procedure but ensures that past challenges can be addressed in a timely and appropriate manner by management.
These points are about clarity and cooperation in the relationship with musicians, not control.
Every concession made has an adverse financial impact on long-term sustainability. Nonprofit management best practices call for responsible oversight of resources, including building and protecting any endowment that can provide annual income to support operations.
The Philharmonic receives almost no public funds from the city and county. Without public support, it is the responsibility of the Philharmonic to generate operating revenue through ticket sales, donations and annual endowment earnings.
Ticket sales only account for 25% of annual revenue and do not cover expenses associated with each production. The generosity of donors and endowment income help bridge this gap, but an annual operating deficit averaging $323,000 continues to create challenges.
In these negotiations, the board made the extraordinary decision to draw funds from the Philharmonic’s unrestricted endowment to significantly increase musicians’ wages. This is a risk because it reduces the principal endowment funds, which earn annual income we rely on to help sustain the organization. It is important for our community to continue to support the Philharmonic through ticket purchases or donations to help supplement the full-time orchestra we have always preserved.
We made this exception to withdraw funds from the endowment above and beyond the limits provided in our bylaws in order to invest in the long-term health of the Philharmonic, the arts and our community. It is now up to the musicians’ union to respond to the community’s call for action and contract resolution.
The Philharmonic Board and leadership stand ready to foster a culture of collaboration and to return programs and performances to the community. Performances cannot return without a willing partner on the other side of the negotiating table.
The Philharmonic has continued to give as the union has provided minimal proposals to work toward an agreeable middle ground. Along with the musicians, we must work to regain audience trust and community support as we move forward. Our community deserves a Philharmonic now and for generations to come.