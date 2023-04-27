A couple of months ago, someone asked me whether I would be interested in writing an opinion piece on the slate of anti-trans bills being considered in our state legislature. It’s something I feel strongly about, so I immediately agreed.
We kicked around different angles that could be taken, and eventually I decided to approach it in terms of all the other things I wish our legislature would focus on rather than anti-trans and LGBTQIA+ bills: things such as improved infrastructure, access to health care, reasonable gun control, etc.
I’m not sure why, but it took me a good two months to write the piece, and even after I completed a draft and forwarded it to my colleague for feedback, I didn’t feel good about it.
While it was technically well-written, filled with facts and statistics, it felt superficial and thin. It didn’t take long for me to realize that I didn’t really believe what I wrote, but rather wrote something for an audience I was attempting to meet halfway.
Don’t get me wrong: I do feel strongly that my elected officials should be focusing on things that will benefit our state rather than promoting divisiveness and discrimination. It astounds me that they are spending so much time and money on hateful bills in the name of “protecting children” while pretending to ignore the fact that the bills, themselves, are harmful.
The truth is, though, I didn’t feel good about what I had written because it was cold and impersonal, when this is a very personal issue for me and for so many people I love and care about.
By arguing that there are other issues more important than anti-LGBTQIA+ laws, it was as if I was saying there was nothing wrong with those bills, just that other issues are more important. This is not what I believe. The fact is, I’m horrified trans and queer people are facing persecution not just in Indiana, but in nearly every state in the union.
I’m worried for people I care deeply about. They feel unsafe in a way I can’t imagine, and I don’t know how to protect them. I fear for people who are facing devastating physical and psychological consequences because, in many states, gender-affirming care is under attack.
I think about the impact on women like me, who often wear clothes that are marketed for men because they fit better and feel more comfortable, or who sport short haircuts that could be construed as “men’s cuts.”
It seems ridiculous, like some Orwellian joke, to be concerned about something so innocuous. But many states are considering bills that are so far-reaching that wearing clothing that conflict with a person’s assigned gender is grounds for legally sanctioned persecution.
In a nation that purports itself to be founded on freedom, actions being taken to stomp out individual freedom across our country are unreal. These bills seek to dictate how people dress, how they refer to themselves, how they consume health care, and how they parent.
To be clear: The discrimination against and attempted erasure of our LGBTQIA+ citizens is a stand-alone and important topic. The fact that there are other things our representatives should be focusing on does not diminish the fact that these bills are just plain wrong.
They are harmful. They are hateful. They are morally reprehensible. Full stop.
Rebecca Spuller of Fort Wayne is a licensed social worker and therapist.